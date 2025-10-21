DAF Funded by Paolo Tiramani, BOXABL Founder, Donates Equities Valued at $10 Million to the National Mall

News provided by

Boxabl

Oct 21, 2025, 19:37 ET

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A donor advised fund created by BOXABL founder Paolo Tiramani has distributed BOXABL preferred stock to the Trust for the National Mall valued at $10 million based on the per share price of BOXABL's recent Regulation A offering. The Trust for the National Mall supports, among other projects, President Trump's White House Ballroom initiative. This grant reflects Tiramani's ongoing commitment to design and civic engagement for America on a national scale.

SOURCE Boxabl

Continue Reading
White House Ballroom
White House Ballroom

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

BOXABL Announces New Contracts: 51-Unit Deal With Grace Bible Church-Rialto and 20-Unit Contract With Gateway Christian via Innovate ADU, Strengthening Its Market Penetration With Faith-Based Organizations Amid Growing YIGBY Movement

BOXABL Announces New Contracts: 51-Unit Deal With Grace Bible Church-Rialto and 20-Unit Contract With Gateway Christian via Innovate ADU, Strengthening Its Market Penetration With Faith-Based Organizations Amid Growing YIGBY Movement

BOXABL Inc., a pioneering leader in revolutionary modular housing solutions, which is currently in a S-4 registration process for its previously...
BOXABL Co-Founder Galiano Tiramani Donates $5 Million in Stock to Catholic Charities USA

BOXABL Co-Founder Galiano Tiramani Donates $5 Million in Stock to Catholic Charities USA

BOXABL Inc., a pioneering leader in modular housing solutions, is proud to announce that Co-Founder and Co-CEO Galiano Tiramani has made a donation...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Corporate Social Responsibility

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics