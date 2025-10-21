DAF Funded by Paolo Tiramani, BOXABL Founder, Donates Equities Valued at $10 Million to the National Mall

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A donor advised fund created by BOXABL founder Paolo Tiramani has distributed BOXABL preferred stock to the Trust for the National Mall valued at $10 million based on the per share price of BOXABL's recent Regulation A offering. The Trust for the National Mall supports, among other projects, President Trump's White House Ballroom initiative. This grant reflects Tiramani's ongoing commitment to design and civic engagement for America on a national scale.

