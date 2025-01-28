Dagger Named to Ad Age Best Places to Work List for 2025

Agency Wins 4th Major Accolade in Just 5 Years With the Publication

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dagger has been named one of the Ad Age Best Places to Work 2025 , an annual ranking of companies that lead the pack in factors ranging from pay and benefits to corporate culture and leadership. Earning this prestigious award for the second time (2021 and 2025), Dagger adds to its impressive record of being named an Ad Age Small Agency of the Year twice—Southeast Silver in 2020 and Southeast Gold in 2022. As the new year begins, Dagger's winning streak shows no signs of slowing down.

Ad Age is widely considered the gold standard publication in the creative agency world. Its Best Places to Work list celebrates 50 standout companies that excelled over the past year. These companies navigated the challenges of an unsettled economy, a shifting media landscape and a competitive talent market. The full rankings, along with profiles of each winning company, were unveiled on AdAge.com early Monday morning.

"We're incredibly proud of this one—it's a testament to the power of our team culture in driving success. This isn't just about benefits and programs for us. This award reflects a shared mindset at Dagger, one that I truly believe signals even greater things ahead," said Mike Popowski, Co-Founder & CEO of Dagger.

Beyond a robust benefits offering Dagger takes pride in fostering a vibrant and inclusive culture through engaging programs designed to empower its team and give back to the community. The Coffee & Conversations series provides a casual platform for employees to hone public speaking, share ideas and strengthen connections. Through Dagger Does Good, the agency supports local causes by volunteering, donating and partnering with nonprofits like Love Beyond Walls and Meals on Wheels . Team spirit thrives during Daglympics, a fun day of competition filled with games and challenges. The Dagger Development Program supports professional growth with workshops, mentorships and resources, while the agency's Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) promote diversity, inclusion and bonding. Finally, the MVP Program recognizes outstanding contributions, celebrating monthly winners and honoring top achievers at Dagger's annual holiday party.

"The companies on Ad Age's 2025 Best Places to Work list have shown a deep commitment to building workplaces where employees truly want to be—no small feat in today's challenging labor market," shared Dan Peres, President of Ad Age. "Earning this recognition isn't just a win for company culture; it also strengthens an organization's reputation, making it a more attractive place for top talent."

Ad Age produced Best Places to Work 2025 in partnership with Workforce Research Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work. The competition was open to agencies, ad tech companies, data and research firms, brand or corporate marketing departments and in-house agencies of marketers.

To discover more about Dagger and its award-winning work visit dagger.agency .

About Dagger

Dagger is an independent, creatively driven, and strategy-obsessed brand-building agency based in Atlanta, Georgia. Born in the era of mobile and social media, we're built for today's fast-changing world, not outdated advertising models. Guided by a "media company mindset," we believe when brands prioritize cultural relevance and maintain a steady flow of content, they capture more attention and gain a competitive edge. Dagger delivers bold, innovative strategies to help brands thrive in today's dynamic landscape.

Dagger's wheelhouse includes brand and content strategy, campaign development, media connections, and storytelling in all forms—from advertising to branded original series.

Recent clients include: Aﬂac, American Cancer Society, ASW Distillery, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Cox Automotive, Driven Brands, Fiserve, Georgia Aquarium, The Home Depot, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Jack's Family Restaurants, Masonite International, Mellow Mushroom, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Rent.

Learn more about Dagger: dagger.agency .

About Ad Age

Created in 1930 to cover a burgeoning industry with objectivity, accuracy and fairness, Ad Age continues to be powered by award-winning journalism. Today, Ad Age is a global media brand focusing on curated creativity, data and analysis, people and culture, and innovation and forecasting.

Media Contact:

Jessica Carruth

[email protected]

SOURCE Dagger