Dagger Names Matt Genné As New VP, Creative Director

"As we continue to grow and lead our clients forward, Matt's talent and experience will strengthen Dagger's capabilities and solidify the creative team," said Popowski. "Matt is an award-winning, obsessively-focused thinker whose contributions to our modern culture are equally important to us."

Genné's past experience includes stints at NY's McCann where as a copywriter he worked on Gillette, Nikon, Kohl's and Dentyne. After freelancing and then joining Atlanta's J. Walter Thompson, Matt re-launched the long-dormant Transamerica brand and created campaigns for FEMA, SCANA Energy and Marines. Before joining Dagger, he launched and led the Focus Brands content team, serving the likes of Cinnabon, Moe's and Carvel.

Matt was a graduate of the Copywriting program at Miami Ad School @Portfolio Center and the University of Missouri–St. Louis.

About Dagger

Built after the era of mobile and social proliferation, Dagger is designed to lead brands within today's fast-moving, consumer-driven marketplace. We believe that, to prosper, brands must behave more like media companies — innovating new ways to capture people's attention by distributing culturally relevant content across all forms of media. Founded in 2013, Dagger is Atlanta's fastest growing agency. Dagger's client roster includes Aflac, American Cancer Society, ChooseATL, Interface, Braves, Mizuno, IHG and SweetWater.

