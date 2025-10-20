Dagley Insurance Announces Merger With Aegis Insurance

HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dagley Insurance Agency ("Dagley Insurance") and Aegis Insurance and Financial Services ("Aegis Insurance") are excited to announce their merger due to close by end of 2025 creating a dynamic, best-in-class insurance agency with a dual focus on both personal and commercial insurance solutions. This strategic merger combines Dagley Insurance's leadership in personal lines with Aegis Insurance's expertise in commercial lines, delivering unparalleled value and service to clients across the nation. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in February 2001, Dagley Insurance has built a strong reputation for providing comprehensive personal lines coverage, including home, auto, and bundled insurance solutions to clients in 47 states. Similarly, Aegis Insurance, established in 2006, is renowned for its specialized commercial insurance services, offering tailored risk management solutions to businesses across a wide range of industries.

This merger represents an exciting opportunity to bring together two exceptional organizations with complementary strengths.

"This merger is about creating a stronger, more complete agency that delivers unmatched value to our clients," said Nathan Dagley, Founder and CEO of Dagley Insurance. "By combining our deep expertise in personal lines with Aegis Insurance's strength in commercial coverage, we're creating an all-encompassing agency that can serve the diverse needs of both individuals and businesses, providing them with the most comprehensive insurance solutions available. This is more than a merger; it's a collaboration of vision, expertise, and a shared commitment to putting clients first,"

Adam Miller, Founder and CEO of Aegis Insurance, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the advantages of the merger "Our team has always been focused on delivering premium commercial insurance solutions. "This merger enhances our ability to provide exceptional value to our clients, with access to a broader range of services, a deeper pool of resources, and stronger relationships with top carriers benefiting personal lines and commercial clients."

The combined agency will operate from its established Texas offices while continuing to expand nationally, ensuring that both personal and commercial clients receive the highest level of service and coverage.

Leadership from both companies will remain actively involved in guiding the organization's continued growth and success, ensuring a seamless transition and ongoing excellence for clients and employees alike.

About Dagley Insurance Agency - www.dagleyins.com

Founded in 2001, Dagley Insurance Agency provides property and casualty insurance in 47 states. Known for its advanced personal lines platform and commitment to bundling home and auto solutions, Dagley Insurance partners with families, individuals, and referral networks nationwide to deliver trusted coverage and long-term protection.

About Aegis Insurance and Financial Services - www.aegisifs.com

Founded in 2006, Aegis Insurance and Financial Services specialize in Commercial risk management insurance solutions for Commercial risk management insurance solutions for businesses of all sizes. With decades of combined expertise, Aegis Insurance offers tailored programs designed to protect companies, employees, and assets across diverse industries.

