Dagnee Launches Confidential Matchmaking Platform for Healthcare Business Sellers; Offers Free Paperback of Exit With Intention and One-on-One Consultation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dagnee today announced the official launch of its confidential matchmaking platform designed to help healthcare business owners explore a potential sale with clarity, privacy, and control. To mark the launch, Dagnee is offering a limited-time package that includes a free paperback copy of Exit With Intention, a complimentary one-on-one consultation, and a free confidential seller profile with precise buyer matching.

Exit With Intention is a guide for healthcare business owners who are considering what comes next, even if they are not ready to sell. Written by Dagnee founder and physician-entrepreneur Purvi Mehra, M.D., the book explores readiness, timing, and the emotional and practical realities of exiting a healthcare business. It is offered as part of Dagnee's launch to support thoughtful, low-pressure exploration.

Founded by Purvi Mehra, M.D., Dagnee provides a calm, owner-friendly way for healthcare sellers to explore options without public listings or pressure. The platform uses a proprietary compatibility score to match sellers with buyers based on timing, growth intent, and post-sale involvement. Introductions occur only when both parties opt in, preserving confidentiality throughout the process. Dagnee is not a broker; it enables private exploration without public listings.

"For many healthcare owners, the hardest step is knowing how to start," said Dr. Mehra. "Dagnee was built to remove friction and fear from that first conversation, so owners can explore what comes next without disrupting their business or community."

Healthcare business owners can always create a free, confidential profile and receive private buyer matching on Dagnee. To mark the launch, sellers will also receive a complimentary paperback of Exit with Intention, authored by Dr. Mehra, along with a one-on-one consultation to discuss goals and next steps. Dagnee supports a wide range of healthcare verticals, including medical and dental practices, behavioral health, assisted living, laboratories, optometry, outpatient surgery, home health, and related services. Buyers may include strategic operators, private equity groups, and qualified individuals seeking aligned opportunities.

Sellers can learn more and begin privately at https://try.dagnee.com/.

About Dagnee

Dagnee is a healthcare-focused platform offering confidential matchmaking for healthcare business sales. Its mission is to help owners transition well while keeping healthcare businesses open and serving their communities.

