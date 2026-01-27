Dagnee Launches Confidential Matchmaking Platform for Healthcare Business Sellers; Offers Free Paperback of Exit With Intention and One-on-One Consultation

News provided byDagnee
Jan 27, 2026, 08:39 ET
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dagnee today announced the official launch of its confidential matchmaking platform designed to help healthcare business owners explore a potential sale with clarity, privacy, and control. To mark the launch, Dagnee is offering a limited-time package that includes a free paperback copy of Exit With Intention, a complimentary one-on-one consultation, and a free confidential seller profile with precise buyer matching.
Founded by Purvi Mehra, M.D., Dagnee provides a calm, owner-friendly way for healthcare sellers to explore options without public listings or pressure. The platform uses a proprietary compatibility score to match sellers with buyers based on timing, growth intent, and post-sale involvement. Introductions occur only when both parties opt in, preserving confidentiality throughout the process. Dagnee is not a broker; it enables private exploration without public listings.
"For many healthcare owners, the hardest step is knowing how to start," said Dr. Mehra. "Dagnee was built to remove friction and fear from that first conversation, so owners can explore what comes next without disrupting their business or community."
Healthcare business owners can always create a free, confidential profile and receive private buyer matching on Dagnee. To mark the launch, sellers will also receive a complimentary paperback of Exit with Intention, authored by Dr. Mehra, along with a one-on-one consultation to discuss goals and next steps. Dagnee supports a wide range of healthcare verticals, including medical and dental practices, behavioral health, assisted living, laboratories, optometry, outpatient surgery, home health, and related services. Buyers may include strategic operators, private equity groups, and qualified individuals seeking aligned opportunities.
Sellers can learn more and begin privately at https://try.dagnee.com/.
About Dagnee
Dagnee is a healthcare-focused platform offering confidential matchmaking for healthcare business sales. Its mission is to help owners transition well while keeping healthcare businesses open and serving their communities.
Media Contact
Dagnee
[email protected]
858-401-0161
SOURCE Dagnee
Share this article