Dagnee Welcomes Perry Solomon of Solomon Growth Advisors to Its Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dagnee, a confidential healthcare-focused matchmaking platform, is proud to announce that Perry Solomon, Founder and Principal of Solomon Growth Advisors, has joined its Advisory Board. This strategic appointment underscores Dagnee's commitment to enhancing its service offerings and accelerating its growth trajectory.

Perry Solomon is widely recognized for his strategic acumen and deep empathy, honed through extensive experience building and exiting multiple successful businesses. His insights from leadership roles, including his involvement with the UCLA Anderson CEO Forum, make him a valuable addition to Dagnee.

Purvi Mehra, Founder & CEO of Dagnee, expressed her enthusiasm: "Perry's exceptional ability to ask the right questions, combined with his deep experience, brings strategic clarity and practical guidance. His involvement will be invaluable as we expand our market presence and refine our offerings."

Perry Solomon shared his excitement about the appointment: "I am thrilled to join the Dagnee team and contribute to its mission of facilitating smooth, confidential business transitions in healthcare. I look forward to supporting Dagnee's market expansion and ongoing success."

Dagnee offers a confidential, owner-controlled matchmaking platform specifically designed for healthcare business sales. Utilizing its proprietary Dagnee Score, the platform connects sellers, brokers, and buyers efficiently, emphasizing simplicity, respect, and compassionate service to ensure seamless business transitions. For more information, visit www.dagnee.com.

Solomon Growth Advisors, led by Perry Solomon, provides strategic advisory services for businesses navigating critical growth stages. The firm specializes in branding, marketing, and growth strategies, guiding companies toward sustainable success. For more information, visit https://www.solomongrowthadvisors.com/.

