Daher and LeanDNA Deepen Strategic Partnership to Standardize Supply Chain Execution Across Three Continents

Aerospace leader expands APEX across its facilities in Europe, Morocco, and the United States to establish a unified, AI-driven operational standard, building on 10 years of proven results.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanDNA, a leading provider of supply planning and inventory optimization solutions for discrete manufacturing supply chain leaders, today announced that Daher, an international aircraft manufacturer and logistics service provider, has selected the LeanDNA APEX platform to unify and standardize its global supply chain operations. Building on a decade-long partnership at key facilities, Daher is expanding its use of LeanDNA to harmonize daily execution across sites in Europe, Morocco, and the United States.

As the world's oldest aircraft manufacturer still in operation, Daher manages a complex global supply chain across three continents. Faced with the challenge of aligning disparate SAP systems and manual reporting processes, Daher turned to LeanDNA to provide a "single source of truth" for its global teams, enabling them to move from reactive manual reporting to proactive, data-driven execution.

The platform's impact is already evident in Daher's high-performing facilities. At the company's Florida site—which has used LeanDNA for nearly 10 years—the team maintains a consistent 98% proficiency rating week over week. This level of operational excellence is being scaled globally to ensure materials are delivered in a timely and effective manner.

"We utilize LeanDNA to master all of our purchasing functions and provide critical communications to our production control and warehouse teams," said Michael Terry, Supply Chain Director at Daher. "It allows the actual floor production to have a clear understanding of our actions and how we are bringing material in. For any leader focused on cost performance and team monitoring, LeanDNA is the essential tool."

Individual successes within the organization further highlight the platform's power. Dimitri Milot, a Supply Planner at Daher, successfully utilized LeanDNA's actionable insights to slash critical material shortages by 53% in just one month.

"Daher is a global leader in aerospace innovation, and their commitment to supply chain excellence is a model for the industry," said Andy Ellenthal, CEO of LeanDNA. "By moving beyond static spreadsheets and fragmented ERP data, Daher is empowering its global workforce to speak a common language and execute with precision. We are honored to support their continued growth and operational resilience."

With the APEX platform, Daher's tactical buyers can now operate with consistent KPIs and a unified workflow, regardless of their location. This standardization ensures that the company remains poised to build on its early momentum and further scale results across its global network.

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About LeanDNA

LeanDNA powers the world's discrete manufacturing with a single source of truth for factory-first supply planning and inventory optimization. APEX, the AI-powered expert execution platform from LeanDNA, transforms manufacturing complexity into a competitive advantage through AI-driven supply chain insights, recommendations, and actions. APEX transforms data and expertise into optimized decisions and actionability, enabling supply chain teams to improve on-time delivery and working capital levels by gaining visibility into current and incoming materials, taking action based on inventory criticality, real-time collaboration with suppliers, and tracking progress toward inventory optimization goals. Learn more at LeanDNA.com.

SOURCE LeanDNA Inc