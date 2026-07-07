Radius Aerospace and LeanDNA Named Finalist for the 2026 Supply Chain Excellence Award USA

The companies were shortlisted in the Supply Chain Resilience category for delivering AI-driven resilience with APEX by LeanDNA.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanDNA, a leading intelligent supply chain execution platform, and Radius Aerospace, a premier provider of mission-critical aerospace components, have been named finalists for a 2026 Supply Chain Excellence Award USA. The entry, "Radius Aerospace Achieves AI-Driven Resilience with APEX by LeanDNA," was shortlisted in the Supply Chain Resilience category, which recognizes organizations that have strengthened supply chain adaptability, minimized disruptions, and ensured business continuity amid external volatility.

Operating across nearly one million square feet of manufacturing space in the U.S. and the UK, Radius Aerospace faced a classic industry paradox: the "visibility tax" of decentralized sites and the whiplash of OEM demand signals. To overcome these challenges, Radius adopted a strategy of centralized visibility for localized action, integrating APEX by LeanDNA, an AI-powered supply planning platform, across its primary manufacturing hubs to establish a single, authoritative version of truth across the enterprise. The move replaced fragmented spreadsheets and siloed ERP systems with prescriptive, AI-driven guidance, while empowering local site teams to resolve issues in real time.

Over 12 months, Radius achieved a 65% reduction in shortages, effectively eliminating the hidden "chaos tax" of expedited shipping, emergency labor, and administrative firefighting. In parallel, the company improved inventory turns by 51%, from 3.5 to 5.3, unlocking working capital previously frozen in excess safety stock. By shattering the myth that resilience requires bloated buffer inventory, Radius proved that AI-driven intelligence and empowered local teams can simultaneously protect mission-critical continuity and improve capital velocity.

"For aerospace manufacturers, resilience and efficiency have long been treated as a trade-off, and we've proven they don't have to be," said Darren Hill, Vice President of Commercial Operations at Radius Aerospace. "Customer trust is everything in this industry, and the more agility you have, the more trust you earn. With APEX by LeanDNA, we have real-time visibility that focuses our teams on what matters most, gets us out of reactive mode, and lets us protect both the production line and the balance sheet. Being named a finalist is a credit to the teams across our sites who made that shift."

"Radius Aerospace is a powerful example of how AI-driven supply planning turns volatility into a competitive advantage," said Andy Ellenthal, CEO of LeanDNA. "By pairing predictive intelligence with empowered, accountable local teams, Radius built a scalable blueprint for resilient aerospace manufacturing that delivers measurable results."

The Supply Chain Excellence Awards USA, presented by Logistics Manager, celebrate excellence and innovation across the supply chain profession. Shortlisted entries are featured in the August issue of Logistics Manager magazine, with winners announced at the awards ceremony on September 15, 2026, in Dallas, Texas.

The recognition continues a strong run for LeanDNA in the Supply Chain Excellence Awards. The company and its customers have been honored in consecutive years, including being a finalist with MSA Safety in 2025 (Supply Chain Visibility category) and receiving a "Highly Commended" with Modine Manufacturing Company in 2024 (Digital Transformation category).

Related Links:

Supply Chain Value Creation at Radius Aerospace: Agile Inventory Management to Stay Ahead of Disruption

How Radius Aerospace Stays Ahead of Supply Chain Disruption (video)

How MSA Safety Leverages LeanDNA's Inventory Optimization Command Center

LeanDNA Highly Commended in 2024 Supply Chain Excellence Awards USA (with Modine)

About LeanDNA

LeanDNA powers the world's discrete manufacturing with a single source of truth for factory-first supply planning and inventory optimization. APEX, the AI-powered expert execution platform from LeanDNA, transforms manufacturing complexity into a competitive advantage through AI-driven supply chain insights, recommendations, and actions. APEX transforms data and expertise into optimized decisions and actionability, enabling supply chain teams to improve on-time delivery and working capital levels by gaining visibility into current and incoming materials, taking action based on inventory criticality, real-time collaboration with suppliers, and tracking progress toward inventory optimization goals. Learn more at LeanDNA.com.

SOURCE LeanDNA Inc