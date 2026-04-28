LeanDNA Named 2026 "Partner in Collaborative Innovation" by Manufacturing Leadership Council

LeanDNA was recognized in the Digital Supply Chain category for its work with Husky Technologies.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row, LeanDNA, a leading intelligent supply chain execution platform, has been named a 2026 Partner in Collaborative Innovation in The Manufacturing Leadership Awards (MLA). These awards are given by the National Association of Manufacturers' (NAM) Manufacturing Leadership Council. This year, LeanDNA submitted a project with Husky Technologies, titled: "Husky Prevents Disruption Through a Predictive Digital Supply Chain."

As part of the recognized project, Husky Technologies implemented LeanDNA's APEX platform to establish a centralized Supply Chain Control Tower, enabling unified data visibility and proactive decision-making across its global manufacturing operations. LeanDNA was named a Partner in Collaborative Innovation in recognition of its role in the project's success.

"We are thrilled to partner with Husky on this journey and for the recognition by the Manufacturing Leadership Council," said Andy Ellenthal, CEO of LeanDNA. "Supply chains should be strategic enablers of performance for manufacturers, and we are proud to deliver a predictive intelligence solution that pairs with disciplined, human-centered process transformation to unlock the kind of supply chain performance for which manufacturers are increasingly being held accountable."

This marks LeanDNA's fourth consecutive recognition as a Partner in Collaborative Innovation, with previous projects recognized in partnership with Carrier (2025), Modine (2024), and Johnson Controls (2023). The recognition reflects a consistent pattern of measurable impact delivered with global manufacturers across discrete industries.

The companies will be recognized at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala in Scottsdale, Arizona, on June 24, 2026, following the Rethink Summit.

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About LeanDNA

LeanDNA powers the world's discrete manufacturing with a single source of truth for factory-first supply planning and inventory optimization. APEX, the AI-powered expert execution platform from LeanDNA, transforms manufacturing complexity into a competitive advantage through AI-driven supply chain insights, recommendations, and actions. APEX transforms data and expertise into optimized decisions and actionability, enabling supply chain teams to improve on-time delivery and working capital levels by gaining visibility into current and incoming materials, taking action based on inventory criticality, real-time collaboration with suppliers, and tracking progress toward inventory optimization goals. Learn more at LeanDNA.com.

SOURCE LeanDNA Inc