DAHSHENG CHEMICAL LEADS ECO INNOVATION WITH SUPERCRITICAL FOAM, DELIVERING A LOWER CARBON FOOTPRINT INSOLE WITH SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE

News provided by

Dahsheng Chemical

31 Jan, 2024, 11:07 ET

DURAPONTEX N33 Bio Utilizes Bio-based Materials to Create a Sustainable Insole, Built for Lightweight Performance

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahsheng Chemical (DSC®), a leading performance foam manufacturer, launches its groundbreaking eco innovation, DURAPONTEX™ N33 Bio, at the NE and NW Materials Shows. The DURAPONTEX N33 Bio paves the way for a lower carbon footprint utilizing bio-based material, while maintaining superior performance.

Continue Reading
Dahsheng Chemical leads eco innovation with DURAPONTEX N33 Bio, which utilizes bio-based materials to create a sustainable insole, built for lightweight performance.
Dahsheng Chemical leads eco innovation with DURAPONTEX N33 Bio, which utilizes bio-based materials to create a sustainable insole, built for lightweight performance.

"The DSC innovation team has revolutionized industry eco standards, taking the DURAPONTEX N-Series and supercritical foaming technology further than ever before, with the creation of N33 Bio," said Mei-Fen Wei, Chief Operation Officer of Dahsheng Chemical. "It sets a new benchmark for lower carbon footprint materials, utilizing an impressive 44% bio-based content. This innovation not only aligns with the increasing demand for eco-friendly options but also ensures top-notch performance, showcasing our dedication to both sustainability and excellence in product functionality."

DURAPONTEX N33 Bio demonstrates that a performance insole can achieve an ultra-light weight design, possess remarkably high resiliency scores, and be sustainable. Comprising 44% bio-based content, N33 Bio showcases an innovative approach that confirms the effectiveness of utilizing eco-friendly materials with outstanding physical properties, leading to superior performance qualities. This enables the N-Series to adapt to a wide range of stresses, without compromising its structural integrity. N33 Bio has a low-density performance of 0.07+/- 0.01. DSC will showcase N33 Bio for the first time at the NE and NW Materials Show, and will demonstrate N33 Bio's exceptional rebound capabilities with a consistent maximum resiliency of 70%.

With the DURAPONTEX N-Series, DSC was the first brand to utilize supercritical foaming technology in the development of an insole at scale. Supercritical foaming technology requires consistent high temperature and pressure control. Nitrogen gas emissions are infused, leading to an innovative transformation. As a result, a soft foam cell is made with consistent room between the bubble-like cells, creating an ultra-lightweight insole that delivers unparalleled resiliency and rebound.

In line with DSC's commitment to sustainability, the N-Series foam is 100% recyclable, paving the way toward its sustainable business plan, Run the Relay. DSC's sustainable product range includes, DURAPONTEX N33 Bio and DREAMCELL™ ZERO, made with 100% recycled foam waste. Sustainable innovations, such as DREAMCELL™ XPRESSO, are made with 20% spent coffee grounds, decreasing the amount of fossil fuels, waste, greenhouse gas emissions in the production process.

Founded in 1945, Dahsheng Chemical has been a pioneer in foam innovation for the sports and bedding industries. Known for their premium comfort and performance foam DURAPONTEX™ and DREAMCELL™, DSC supplies its foam materials and components to some of the world's top brands, and is constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible.

Visit www.dahsheng.com to learn more about Dahsheng Chemical and their commitment to sustainability and eco-innovation.

Media Contact:
Erin Patterson
t: +1-323-422-0274
e: [email protected]

SOURCE Dahsheng Chemical

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.