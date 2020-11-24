Dahu Boots Appoints Globally Renowned Ski Boot Specialist Dano Bruno to Lead the Industry's First Online Fit Experience

PUIDOUX, Switzerland and VAIL, Colo., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahu — The Swiss Ski Boot today announced the appointment of ski industry veteran Dano Bruno to the organization, who, among many things, will lead the brand's latest initiative: the Corsair Fit Experience (CFE). Complementing Dahu's revolutionary and patented ski boots, the CFE expands the brand's commitment to innovation by re-imagining the boot-fitting process.

Dahu Ecorce 01 Swiss Ski Boot: Dano Bruno will work with customers one on one for the perfect fit.

Bruno will lead the brand's initiative by leveraging his world-renowned boot-fitting expertise with Dahu's out-of-box fit to deliver a comprehensive 360-degree solution to boot fitting. By blending simple-to-navigate size technology with digital one-on-one consultations with the team from Dahu's Swiss and Colorado offices, the Corsair Fit Experience allows customers to create a direct relationship with the brand in a way that historically ski boot companies haven't been able to establish.

"I am very excited to team up with Dahu. I have built my career around the biomechanics of the foot and watched as, time and time again, ski boot companies failed to think outside the box. Dahu has delivered the future, both in product and through the Corsair Fit Experience, providing to the user a product that is both comfortable and performance-driven," said Bruno.

"We are humbled to have Dano join our team and lead the Corsair Fit Experience. There are moments in our industry where the people validate the product. Having built boots for the world's most accomplished athletes, Dano represents an industry authority that is indisputable," said Clark Gundlach, Dahu CEO.

The Corsair Fit Experience, launched last month on Dahu's updated ecommerce website https://www.skidahu.com/corsair-fit, is complimentary and comes with a 100% fit guarantee.

About Dahu

Founded in Switzerland in 2008, Dahu was created with the intent of transforming the alpine luxury experience. Engineered in Switzerland with the precision of a fine timepiece and built in Montebelluna, Italy, a town known for its craftsmanship of high-end mountaineering boots, Dahu is leading the evolution of alpine ski boots and represents the future of ski luxury and progressive design. Visit www.skidahu.com for more information.

Contact:

Beth Cochran

[email protected]

406.579.7909

Related Files

Corsair Fit Experience and Dano Bruno Release 11.19.2020.docx

Strategic Advisory Release 10.19.2020.docx

Related Images

dahu-ecorce-01-swiss-ski-boot.jpg

Dahu Ecorce 01 Swiss Ski Boot

Dano Bruno will work with customers one on one for the perfect fit.

Related Links

Dahu Corsair Fit Experience

About These Boots

SOURCE Dahu