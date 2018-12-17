Dahua Technology Introduces the "Heart of City" strategy to the world at Intersec 2019

Xin Chen, General Manager of Dahua Technology Middle East FZE, kicked off the launch conference and shared the new strategy with the guests. "Bring HOC to the overseas market not only fully showcased the world-leading position of Dahua Technology in driving smart city transformation but also our long-term dedication to serve the Middle East market based on our mission of enabling a safer society and smarter living," said Chen.

First released at Security China 2018, Dahua Heart of City is a smart city development engine supported by Full Sensing, Full Intelligence, Full Computing, and Full Ecosystem (4 Full) capabilities. It realizes the construction of a "1 platform, 2 centers, N applications" (1+2+N) new smart city framework for application at the city, industry, and commercial level.

With the top-level design based on the concept of "giving cities '4 Full' capabilities to drive urban development," achieving "Improve Efficiency, Increase Benefit and Optimize Experience," HOC takes the in-depth design principles of "solving customer business pain points and creating economic, social, and business value through scientific and orderly construction and operation from a global perspective." The strategy combines the company's strong technological innovation, top-level business planning, detailed network design, and operation services to promote city development via end-to-end solutions with supporting technologies such as artificial intelligence, deep learning, IoT to cover almost every aspect of smart city life, thus improving city operations and making city more intelligent.

On January 20-22, visitors can explore the company's up-to-the-minute innovations in artificial intelligence, deep learning, cloud computing, IoT, etc. and understand how these cutting-edge technologies are applied to various vertical industry solutions with the support of HOC such as Safe City, Smart Retail, Smart Building, Smart Energy, etc. at Dahua booth S1-G12.

Along with "Heart of City" strategy, Dahua Technology will continue to focus on technological innovation, in-depth industry insights, and technology trends to bring end-to-end solutions and true values for our global customers, enabling a safer society and smarter living.

