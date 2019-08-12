Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. Appoints Simon King as Chief People Officer across U.S. Divisions

In this capacity, King will play a critical leadership role overseeing human resources for all of Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., which encompasses U.S.-focused functions, as well as several global and R&D functions that reside within the Company's three U.S. Divisions. Simon will be responsible for developing and implementing the Company's go-forward strategy to attract, retain and engage employees to participate in Daiichi Sankyo's transformation into a global pharma innovator with a competitive advantage in oncology.

"Simon brings a unique background and perspective to Daiichi Sankyo. He graduated from the University of Edinburgh with an honors degree in Genetics and spent more than 25 years in human resources leading global, progressive people strategies that have enabled people and organizations to evolve and thrive," said Ken Keller, President and CEO, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. "As we continue the next phase of our transformation and growth as a science-based, patient-centered company with a primary focus on oncology, Simon's clear passion for developing people and organizations will help us attract and nurture the top talent critical to reach our goals."

Simon joins Daiichi Sankyo from Bristol-Myers Squibb, where he was most recently the Global Head of Talent and Workforce Innovation, spearheading efforts to attract new talent and introduce new innovative practices. He was also Head of HR Global Research & Development where he led the people strategy responsible for supporting the entire division. Prior to joining Bristol-Myers Squibb, King held several positions of increasing responsibility at AstraZeneca, including Global Head of HR for Research & Development where he supported the transformation of AstraZeneca's research and development core strategy, leading to a step change in productivity and engagement.

"It is an exciting time for Daiichi Sankyo and I'm honored to join such a talented team as the Company realizes its long-term vision and strategic priorities," said King. "I am very much looking forward to working with colleagues to create a culture and community that recognizes Daiichi Sankyo as an outstanding place to work."

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Group is dedicated to the creation and supply of innovative pharmaceutical therapies to improve standards of care and address diversified, unmet medical needs of people globally by leveraging our world-class science and technology. With more than 100 years of scientific expertise and a presence in more than 20 countries, Daiichi Sankyo and its 15,000 employees around the world draw upon a rich legacy of innovation and a robust pipeline of promising new medicines to help people. In addition to a strong portfolio of medicines for cardiovascular diseases, under the Group's 2025 Vision to become a "Global Pharma Innovator with Competitive Advantage in Oncology," Daiichi Sankyo is primarily focused on providing novel therapies in oncology, as well as other research areas centered around rare diseases and immune disorders. For more information, please visit: www.daiichisankyo.com. Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, is a member of the Daiichi Sankyo Group. For more information on Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., please visit: www.dsi.com.

