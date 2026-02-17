Daikin and the Astros Foundation Open Applications for $100,000 STEAM Scholarship

Ten Houston-area seniors will be named Daikin's "Most Valuable STEAM" players and receive $10,000 each

HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-area seniors, your chance to step up to the plate is here! The Astros Foundation and Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc. (Daikin) have officially opened applications for Daikin's Most Valuable STEAM Scholarship, a $100,000 program created to support local students pursuing higher education in STEAM fields. Ten seniors from across Greater Houston will be selected to receive $10,000 scholarships each. Applications are open today through March 31, 2026.

Now in its second year, the scholarship aims to spotlight the impact of STEAM education in preparing adaptable, curious, and creative thinkers. Recipients will be chosen based on academic achievement, personal growth, and dedication to STEAM both inside and beyond the classroom.

"We're proud to invest in students who will shape Houston's future," said Emelda Douglas, Senior Vice President of Community Affairs for the Houston Astros and Executive Director of the Astros Foundation. "This program gives young people the confidence to explore their potential and pursue opportunities that prepare them for the next step in their educational journey and future careers."

The Next All-Star Lineup of STEAM Leaders

STEAM education expands traditional Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) coursework by incorporating the arts, encouraging students to pair analytical strength with creativity. Through design, architecture, language arts, and other creative disciplines, students learn to tackle challenges from multiple angles and build real-world problem-solving skills.

Key requirements for scholarship applicants include:

Submit a 300-word essay on the importance of STEAM education and how it has contributed to personal growth, academic achievements, and career aspirations.

Be a graduating high school senior in the class of 2026 who will attend a higher education institution upon graduation and provide proof of acceptance.

Have a permanent address in one of the following Texas counties: Austin, Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Walker, Waller, and Wharton.

Complete the full application by the deadline, including two adult letters of recommendation.

A global leader in HVAC&R, Daikin recognizes the role innovation plays in advancing a more sustainable future. As one of the region's largest employers, the company continues to strengthen its commitment to Houston through workforce development, operational investment, and long-standing community partnerships. The Most Valuable STEAM Scholarship reflects Daikin's broader mission to help students develop the technical and soft skills needed for success in today's rapidly evolving workforce.

"Daikin's success is driven by teams who approach challenges with technical expertise, creativity, and collaboration," said Kristi Pittman, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Daikin. "STEAM education nurtures these abilities in students, and by supporting them now, we help build the talent pipeline that will shape tomorrow's industries."

The scholarship debuted in 2025 as part of Daikin's partnership with the Astros Foundation, launched alongside the naming of Daikin Park. Last year's inaugural recipients represented a diverse mix of achievements including robotics, band, community service, and advanced coursework, and many pursued degrees in chemical engineering, petroleum engineering, biomedical sciences, electrical engineering, and other STEAM-focused disciplines.

Students who meet the requirements and want to apply for Daikin's Most Valuable STEAM Scholarship can find full details at https://www.mlb.com/astros/community/foundation/steam-scholarship.

About Daikin

Daikin Industries, Ltd. (DIL) is a Fortune 1,000 company with more than 100,000 employees worldwide and a leading indoor comfort solutions provider. Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc. (DNA) is a subsidiary of DIL, providing Daikin, Goodman, Amana® and Quietflex brand products. DNA and its affiliates manufacture heating and cooling systems for residential, commercial and industrial use that are sold via independent HVAC contractors. DNA engineering and manufacturing is headquartered at Daikin Texas Technology Park near Houston, TX. For additional information, visit www.daikincomfort.com.

Amana® is a registered trademark of Maytag Corporation or its related companies and is used under license. All rights reserved.

About Daikin Park

On January 1, 2025, the Houston Astros and Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc. (Daikin) entered into a 15-year, exclusive naming-rights partnership that brands the home of the Astros as Daikin Park. The agreement runs through the 2039 season, and includes official naming rights, partnership benefits, and giving back to the Greater Houston community through educational programming and youth sports development in underserved communities.

Overall, Daikin has invested more than $1 billion in the Houston area, including more than $500 million in building Daikin Texas Technology Park. Also, in August 2024, Daikin launched an initiative with the City of Houston to equip low-to-moderate income homes with advanced air conditioning and heating solutions, providing more comfort and energy efficiency for homeowners. Daikin is always looking for new ways to support their community and to create innovative technologies, with an unwavering commitment to making sustainable and responsible choices. For more information on Daikin Park, visit https://daikincomfort.com/about-daikin/daikin-park.

About Houston Astros and Astros Foundation

The Houston Astros are an American professional baseball team based in Houston, Texas. The Astros compete in Major League Baseball (MLB) as a member club of the American League (AL) West Division. Established as the Houston Colt .45s, the Astros entered the National League as an expansion team in 1962. The current name, Houston Astros, reflecting Houston's role as the host of the Johnson Space Center and space exploration, was adopted three years later, when they moved into the Astrodome. The Astros moved to their current home ballpark in downtown Houston in 2000. The Astros have had great success on the diamond, having won two World Series (2017 and 2022), five league pennants, and advanced to a record-setting seven-straight American League Championship Series, winning four of the last eight American League pennants.

A tenet of the organization is to give back to the greater Houston community, and that is done through the Astros Foundation, the official 501(c)(3) team charity of the Houston Astros. The foundation seeks to harness the passion of baseball fans to support youth sports and education programs, recognize and honor our nation's military and first responders, childhood cancer awareness and domestic violence awareness and efforts to reduce homelessness. The cornerstone initiatives include the Community Leaders program, the Astros Youth Academy and the Astros RBI (Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities) Program. For more information on the Astros Foundation, please visit www.astros.com/foundation.

