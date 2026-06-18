Daikin Applied Breaks Ground on $30M Solutions & Technical Institute to Support Future HVAC Workforce

State-of-the-art facility will provide hands-on learning with live commercial equipment, helping develop the next generation of technical, engineering, sales and service talent.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daikin Applied, a global leader in commercial and industrial HVAC solutions, has broken ground on a $30 million Solutions & Technical Institute in Plymouth, Minnesota.

Rendering courtesy of Gensler. Daikin Applied team officially breaks ground on the new $30 million, 64,000-square-foot Solutions & Technical Institute in Plymouth, Minnesota.

From high-efficiency cooling to data center applications, HVAC systems are becoming more advanced, and workforce capability is emerging as a critical differentiator. Recent industry reports point to a shortage of thousands of HVAC technicians by 2030, highlighting the need for expanded training and hands-on experience. Daikin Applied is investing in the people, expertise and learning environments needed to support the next generation of HVAC solutions across commercial buildings, healthcare facilities, schools, manufacturing operations, data centers and other mission-critical indoor environments.

"The demands placed on our industry are evolving rapidly and workforce capability has become a true differentiator," said Yu Nishiwaki, Chief Operating Officer for Daikin Applied. "The Daikin Applied Solutions & Technical Institute reflects our commitment to developing the next generation of technical, engineering, service and sales talent while helping our customers succeed in an increasingly complex environment. We are investing in the people, knowledge and capabilities that will power the future of our industry."

"Our customers expect systems expertise and strong execution," said James Moe, Executive Vice President of Sales, Service and Solutions at Daikin Applied. "This investment will help ensure we continue to deliver on both."

Bringing Hands-On Training to Scale

With the goal of providing an immersive learning environment that goes beyond traditional classroom instruction, the Daikin Applied Solutions & Technical Institute is expected to open in 2027. Designed as a centralized hub for technical, engineering, sales, leadership and customer training, the facility will help employees, partners and customers develop the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly advancing HVAC industry:

Hands-On Experience: More than 50 fully functional Daikin HVAC units that enable real-world troubleshooting and system-level learning.

More than 50 fully functional Daikin HVAC units that enable real-world troubleshooting and system-level learning. Next-Generation Curriculum: Up to 120 training pathways focused on advanced controls, diagnostics, system optimization and sustainable technologies.

Up to 120 training pathways focused on advanced controls, diagnostics, system optimization and sustainable technologies. Global Expertise, Delivered Digitally: A state-of-the-art digital studio extending training access to teams, customers and partners around the world.

A state-of-the-art digital studio extending training access to teams, customers and partners around the world. Purpose-Built Learning Environment: Nine classrooms and six breakout spaces supporting technical, engineering, sales and leadership development across 64,000 square feet, with the ability to expand by an additional 40,000 square feet.

By equipping technicians, engineers, sales professionals and customer-facing teams with deeper practical knowledge, Daikin Applied is strengthening customer outcomes, accelerating workforce development and helping close critical skills gaps across the HVAC industry.

The investment complements Daikin Applied's $163 million state-of-the-art research and development test lab in Plymouth, Minnesota. Slated to open in 2027, the lab will serve as a premier testing ground for both advanced cooling solutions — including technologies for hyperscale data centers — and the highly skilled engineers and technicians needed to develop them.

The Solutions & Technical Institute will serve as a cornerstone of Daikin Applied's long-term strategy to build talent, strengthen capabilities and support customers in an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving environment.

About Daikin Applied

Daikin Applied, a member of Daikin Industries, Ltd., designs and manufactures advanced commercial and industrial HVAC systems for customers around the world. The company's technology and services play a vital role in creating comfortable, efficient and sustainable spaces to work and live — and in delivering quality air to workers, tenants and building owners. Daikin Applied solutions are sold through a global network of dedicated sales, service and parts offices. For more information or to locate a Daikin Applied representative, visit www.daikinapplied.com or call 800-432-1342. Also, follow the company on LinkedIn for the latest on HVAC technology, services and trends.

Daikin Applied Media Contact:

Jeremy Ertl

Corporate Communications Manager — External Relations & Strategic Engagement

612.214.0353

[email protected]

SOURCE Daikin Applied