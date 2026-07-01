Daikin Applied Names Yu Nishiwaki as President and CEO, James Moe as Chief Operating Officer, Hirokazu Hirao as Chief Operating Officer of Manufacturing

Leadership appointments align operational excellence with strategic growth to deliver mission-critical technology for modern indoor environments.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daikin Applied, a global leader in commercial and industrial HVAC solutions, today announced the appointment of Yu Nishiwaki as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, James Moe as Chief Operating Officer and Hirokazu Hirao as Chief Operating Officer of Manufacturing. The appointments are effective July 1, 2026, and strengthen the company's operating model as it continues to scale its capabilities to support customers and advance its strategic priorities for fiscal year 2026 and beyond.

Daikin Applied leadership appointments

"It is an honor to serve as President and CEO of Daikin Applied," said Nishiwaki. "Having served as COO, I've seen firsthand the talent, dedication and ingenuity of our people, and that gives me tremendous confidence in what we can accomplish together. From commercial buildings and healthcare facilities to schools, manufacturing operations and data centers, the demands on today's built environment are rapidly evolving. As we look ahead, we will continue strengthening customer relationships, advancing innovation and empowering our teams to deliver lasting value for the people and industries we serve."

Nishiwaki, who has served as the company's COO since 2023, will now lead the organization in its next phase of growth. This appointment signals a strategic focus on enhancing operational execution and manufacturing excellence to meet Daikin Applied's ambitious growth aspirations, including its Fusion30 global vision. Nishiwaki brings nearly three decades of experience with Daikin, including roles as General Manager for Daikin Air Conditioning Italy and Vice President of Strategic Planning for Daikin Applied Americas, giving him a deep understanding of the company's global and regional operations.

James Moe has been instrumental in driving growth and profitability since joining Daikin Applied in 2016. In this new role, Moe will unite Daikin's Air Handling, Chiller and Applied Terminal Systems business units with his current oversight of sales, service, solutions and Alliance Air Products. This integration creates a seamless operational engine to deliver a more impactful customer experience.

"This is a pivotal moment for Daikin Applied, and I am excited to step into this new role," said Moe. "The combination of Nishiwaki's strategic leadership and our unified operational focus creates a powerful engine for success. Together, we are perfectly positioned to deliver the high-performance building technologies and services our customers need to meet the demands of today and the future."

Hirokazu Hirao has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Manufacturing. He joins Daikin Applied after more than 37 years with Daikin Industries, Ltd., most recently serving as the General Manager of the company's global Applied Solutions Business Division where he led efforts to expand Daikin's solutions business. He brings extensive experience leading manufacturing operations within Daikin, and his deep expertise in process excellence and operational discipline will help strengthen Daikin Applied's ability to scale production and support continued growth.

"As Daikin Applied expands its solutions portfolio and production capabilities, our manufacturing operations must be a source of strength," said Hirao. "I'm focused on driving consistency and operational excellence across our footprint to ensure we can deliver for our customers at the scale and speed they expect."

The new leadership structure reinforces Daikin Applied's commitment to advancing solutions for mission-critical environments. As AI-driven workloads and cloud computing accelerate data center growth, demand for HVAC solutions capable of supporting hyperscale operations continues to intensify.

To meet these needs, Daikin Applied is investing in both next-generation technologies and capabilities, including a recently announced $163 million state-of-the-art R&D test lab at its Plymouth, Minnesota, headquarters, and strategic acquisitions in liquid cooling and custom air-handling. These investments strengthen the company's ability to solve the industry's toughest cooling challenges and address the evolving demands of AI-driven operations.

About Daikin Applied

Daikin Applied, a member of Daikin Industries, Ltd., designs and manufactures advanced commercial and industrial HVAC systems for customers around the world. The company's technology and services play a vital role in creating comfortable, efficient and sustainable spaces to work and live — and in delivering quality air to workers, tenants and building owners. Daikin Applied solutions are sold through a global network of dedicated sales, service and parts offices. For more information or to locate a Daikin Applied representative, visit www.daikinapplied.com or call 800-432-1342. Also, follow the company on LinkedIn for the latest on HVAC technology, services and trends.

Daikin Applied Media Contact:

Jeremy Ertl

Corporate Communications Manager, External Relations & Strategic Engagement

612-214-0353

[email protected]

SOURCE Daikin Applied