Daikin Unveils High-Performance Innovations at 2026 AHR Expo to Tackle Industry's Toughest Challenges

Daikin to debut advanced data center and commercial cooling technologies while also showcasing next-generation VRV, light commercial and residential HVAC solutions at the industry's premier event.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daikin Applied Americas, Inc. ("Daikin Applied") and Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc. ("Daikin Comfort Technologies") (collectively, "Daikin"), subsidiaries of Daikin Industries, Ltd. ("DIL"), a leading global air-conditioning company, will unveil their latest technologies at the 2026 AHR Expo, introducing solutions engineered to provide energy efficiency, ensure reliability, and advance sustainability across mission-critical and residential applications.

At Booth C5716, Daikin will present innovations designed to help address some of America's toughest HVAC challenges, including meeting the demands of data centers. From advanced indoor air quality solutions for healthcare facilities to efficient climate controls for schools, homes and multi-family residences, to the intricacy of cooling data centers, Daikin is committed to addressing the growing complexity of modern buildings.

Daikin Applied's next-generation solutions for mission-critical environments

As AI-driven workloads and cloud computing accelerate the rapid expansion of data centers, demand for HVAC solutions capable of supporting hyperscale operations continues to intensify. Daikin Applied, a global leader in commercial and industrial HVAC, will preview two new products engineered for mission-critical performance and reliability:

Magnitude® WME-C Quad Chiller: Featuring magnetic-bearing technology and an industry-leading capacity range of 2,000 to 3,000 tons, the WME-C Quad Chiller is designed for high-density, always-on environments. It incorporates ultra-low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants and advanced recovery technologies, including RapidRestore® and RideThrough®, which help ensure seamless operation during power disruptions.

Pathfinder® AWV-C Fan Deck and AWM Chiller: The Pathfinder AWV‑C features low-GWP R‑515B refrigerant and a compressor‑integrated variable frequency drive for strong high‑ambient performance, supported by an enhanced 28‑fan deck for greater cooling capacity and optimized airflow. The AWM delivers premium efficiency in a fully packaged, air‑cooled chiller engineered with oil‑free magnetic‑bearing compressors to meet the demands of modern data centers. Its advanced compressor design, paired with next‑generation fan technology, provides high‑performance cooling even in extreme conditions, operating in environments up to 131°F.

These innovations build on Daikin Applied's $163 million investment in a state-of-the-art R&D test lab at its Plymouth, Minn., headquarters. The facility is designed to accelerate development of advanced cooling technologies for hyperscale data centers and next-generation airside solutions. Together, with strategic acquisitions in liquid cooling and custom air-handling, Daikin Applied is positioned to help solve the industry's toughest cooling challenges and meet the evolving demands of AI-driven operations.

"Cooling demands are growing increasingly complex, especially in data center environments," said Yu Nishiwaki, Chief Operating Officer, Daikin Applied. "Operators need solutions that deliver reliability, scalability, and efficiency without compromise. These launches reflect our commitment to equipping customers with technologies that perform under the most demanding conditions, both now and as workloads evolve in the future."

The WME-C Quad Chiller and AWV-C are available to customers now, with the AWM Chiller following in early 2026.

Daikin Comfort Technologies: advancing connected, efficient VRV, light commercial and residential HVAC solutions

Daikin's latest lineup of innovative commercial and residential solutions are engineered to help contractors and engineers achieve high levels of comfort, efficiency, and sustainability for the ultimate end user experience.

"In the last year, R-32 has fulfilled its promise as a single component refrigerant that's easy to recycle, cost effective, and available. We are showcasing our R-32 products that go beyond comfort, featuring innovative solutions that optimize energy use and adapt intelligently to the needs of residential and commercial spaces," said Taka Inoue, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Daikin Comfort Technologies.

At AHR Expo 2026, Daikin Comfort Technologies will showcase innovative products including next-generation VRV, light commercial products that feature cloud connected HERO Cloud Services, designed to remotely monitor and optimize comfort and energy use. Residential solutions that feature inverter heat pump technology are now expanding into multi-family applications, providing a quiet, highly efficient compact side discharge footprint that opens up new possibilities in this segment. New product introductions include:

FIT AURORA Cold Climate Residential Heat Pumps: From harsh winters to intense summers, the new Daikin FIT AURORA inverter heat pump is engineered to provide high efficiency cooling and heating in a wide range of environments with low global warming potential (low-GWP) R-32 refrigerant. The 2- and 3-ton models meet or exceed specifications for the residential "Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge" as defined by U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).





Cold Climate Residential Heat Pumps: From harsh winters to intense summers, the new Daikin inverter heat pump is engineered to provide high efficiency cooling and heating in a wide range of environments with low global warming potential (low-GWP) R-32 refrigerant. The 2- and 3-ton models meet or exceed specifications for the residential "Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge" as defined by U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). NEXIO MAX Light Commercial Inverter Rooftops with R-32: Daikin launches a new three-tier performance rooftop line with a new name - NEXIO. The new NEXIO rooftop products deliver scalable performance, innovative engineering, and flexible configurations designed to meet the evolving needs of light commercial buildings. NEXIO gives engineers, contractors, and building owners the freedom to select the right balance of efficiency, electrification, and control — without compromise. Daikin will be introducing its highest tier level at AHR Expo, NEXIO MAX, which includes Daikin's renowned inverter technology.

Advancing HVAC innovation for all needs

For decades, Daikin has advanced HVAC technologies across a wide range of applications, from homes and offices to healthcare facilities and hyperscale data centers. Backed by global R&D capabilities, Daikin Applied and Daikin Comfort Technologies continue to develop solutions focused on efficiency, reliability, resiliency, and sustainability, helping customers address today's demands and prepare for tomorrow's challenges.

About Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. (DIL) is a Fortune 1,000 company with more than 100,000 employees worldwide and a leading indoor comfort solutions provider.

About Daikin Applied Americas, Inc.

Daikin Applied, a subsidiary of Daikin Industries, Ltd., designs and manufactures advanced commercial and industrial HVAC systems for customers around the world. The company's technology and services play a vital role in creating comfortable, efficient and sustainable spaces to work and live, and in delivering quality air to workers, tenants and building owners. Daikin Applied solutions are sold through a global network of dedicated sales, service and parts offices. For more information or to locate a Daikin Applied representative, visit www.daikinapplied.com or call 800-432-1342. Also, follow the company on LinkedIn for the latest on HVAC technology, services and trends.

About Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc.

Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc. (DNA) is a subsidiary of DIL, providing Daikin, Goodman, Amana® and Quietflex brand products. DNA and its affiliates manufacture heating and cooling systems for residential, commercial and industrial use that are sold via independent HVAC contractors. DNA engineering and manufacturing is headquartered at Daikin Texas Technology Park near Houston, TX. For additional information, visit www.daikincomfort.com.

Amana® is a registered trademark of Maytag Corporation or its related companies and is used under license. All rights reserved.

