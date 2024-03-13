Daikin Applied Introduces New Navigator® WWV: A Water-Cooled Chiller with Superior Performance

Now with an integrated heat recovery configuration, Navigator is a high-efficiency solution that helps trim energy use and optimize decarbonization efforts

MINNEAPOLIS, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daikin Applied today introduced an enhanced Navigator® WWV water-cooled screw chiller with low-global warming potential (GWP) R-513A refrigerant. In addition to delivering industry-leading performance, customers can pair the new chiller with an optional Templifier® TWV water heater for an energy- and cost-efficient heat recovery solution. The combination of a low-GWP refrigerant and heat recovery configuration allows building owners and operators to trim utility costs, and accelerate their sustainability and decarbonization efforts.

"The Navigator WWV-Templifier TWV pairing delivers the high-quality performance the industry has come to expect with all-electric heat recovery to decrease onsite emissions," said Jim Macosko, vice president of product and sustainability solutions at Daikin Applied. "With the call to decarbonize HVAC expanding and growing louder, Daikin's continued innovation and enhancements allow our customers to meet the moment, optimizing the environment and their operations."

Heat Recovery Solution

The Templifier TWV technology allows the Navigator to recover large amounts of heat that is typically rejected from the building, and use it to produce hot water up to 140°F for processes or domestic hot water. Additionally, the Templifier can act as a boost to heat pumps for building heating. This aligns with the electrification trend occurring throughout North America and the world, as both the public and private sectors limit fossil-fuel combustion for heating and cooling facilities.

The Navigator heat recovery package not only provides significant environmental advantages, it also can increase energy efficiency and reduce utility costs for both HVAC and process applications, delivering a payback as rapid as one year.

Quiet and Dynamic Performance

Navigator WWV provides superior part-load efficiency and sound reduction due to its unique-in-industry single-screw design with variable volume ratio (VVR) compression technology.

Available from 120 to 300 tons, the Navigator is engineered for high-lift operation, making it an ideal fit for low-temperature processes and ice applications. Plus, the Daikin VVR technology adjusts to real-time building or process demands to deliver the most energy- and cost-efficient operation possible. Dynamically adapting to fluctuating heating and cooling demands ensures optimal temperatures, as well as humidity levels and noise.

Climate-Conscious Refrigerant

Low-GWP refrigerant R-513A replaces industry standard R-134A in Navigator WWV, offering a more efficient solution for water-cooled screw chiller technology. R-513A cuts the GWP in half compared to R-134A, reducing the warming impact per pound of the refrigerant. The use of R-513A proactively addresses requirements in multiple states that require low-GWP refrigerants.

