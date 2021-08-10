Daikin Applied Wins Prestigious Industry Awards for Excellence in HVAC Technology Design and Innovation

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daikin Applied was recently recognized for excellence in product design and innovation by two leading industry publications for its PreciseLine® indoor air handler and Pathfinder® AWV with Free Cooling chiller.

The PreciseLine air handler won the gold award in the HVAC Commercial Equipment category in the 18th-annual Dealer Design Awards sponsored by The Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration News magazine. Entries are scored by a panel of independent judges and other industry professionals, and the awards recognize "exemplary product design that will benefit the HVAC contractor."

In addition, Daikin Applied was selected as the winner in the Cooling Equipment category of Engineered Systems' Commercial Comfort Products of the Year Awards for its Pathfinder AWV with Free Cooling chiller. Open to all commercial HVAC manufacturers and judged by an independent panel of engineers, the annual contest honors the industry's most inventive technology.

"Innovation is the foundation of our company," said Mike Schwartz, Daikin Applied president and chief executive officer. "We invest heavily in research and development to build products that address pressing challenges such as climate change and indoor air quality, and make our customers more efficient and productive. To be recognized by the contractor and engineering communities for these efforts is extremely gratifying."

Ideal for retrofits and applications such as individual classroom conditioning, PreciseLine offers the modularity and performance of a larger air handler, but in a smaller package and at a fractional price point. PreciseLine is available in both horizontal and vertical configurations, and includes an array of features — from thermally broken foam panels to EC motors to high-performance filters — to improve air quality and comfort, and deliver energy savings.

"While air handlers have evolved over the last 20 years, most of the innovation has focused on the applied and custom markets, leaving standard, budget-friendly products at a standstill," said Chris Stocker, senior product manager at Daikin Applied. "With PreciseLine, we've created a compact unit that doesn't require customers to compromise on features and quality."

Daikin's Pathfinder AWV includes a first-of-its-kind integrated water-side economizer that brings the benefits of free cooling — using outdoor air to naturally cool water and other process fluids — to a fully configurable air-cooled screw chiller with Variable Volume Ratio (VVR®) compressor technology. The result is a packaged-yet-customizable solution that offers significant reductions in energy use and utility spend, as well as easier configuration and installation.

According to a judge who Engineered Systems quoted: "By integrating the complex controls typically required for water-side economization into the chiller package, Daikin has made water-side economization and the associated efficiency gains more approachable to a wider audience."

