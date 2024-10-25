Daikin Celebrates Its 100th Anniversary - A Century of Innovation and Commitment to Sustainable HVAC Solutions

OSAKA, Japan, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daikin Industries, Ltd., a leading global Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration (HVAC&R) manufacturer, proudly commemorates its 100th anniversary, celebrating a century of commitment to innovation, sustainability, and indoor comfort.

As a leader in HVAC technology, Daikin's core products and solutions serve as essential infrastructure, improving the quality of life for people living in all climates, from extreme cold to intense heat. While delivering comfort to millions, we are equally committed to reducing carbon emissions and lowering environmental impact through our advanced technologies, including inverters, heat pumps, and R-32 low global warming refrigerant.

Daikin's North American subsidiaries are a leading force in the North America HVAC industry, driving job creation and economic growth through a solid commitment to local manufacturing—with over 22,000 employees across 25 manufacturing facilities dedicated to providing innovative and sustainable HVAC solutions throughout the U.S. and Canada while harnessing the strength of our communities through a skilled, locally-based workforce.

"As we celebrate our centennial milestone, we remain steadfast in our commitment to creating a better future through open innovation," said Yoshiyuki Uemura, President of Daikin U.S. Corporation. "We also look forward to our continued investments in the U.S. and Canada, where our workforce has been instrumental in driving technological advancements to accelerate decarbonization goals. Together, we work to advance the next generation of sustainable HVAC solutions while addressing global challenges like climate change."

Looking ahead, Daikin is poised to lead the next generation of HVAC technology by addressing the unique needs of the U.S. and Canada, different regions, and cultures while championing global solutions.

ABOUT DAIKIN

Daikin Industries, Ltd. (DIL) is a global leader in Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration, with over 98,000 global employees. Daikin, though its North American subsidiaries, has more than 22,000 workers in the U.S. and is a pioneer in advanced sustainable technologies, including inverter-based heat pumps. Daikin is focused on open innovation and collaborative programs across the U.S. and Canada to advance environmental and decarbonization goals while thriving in the communities in which it lives. For additional information, visit www.northamerica-daikin.com.

