Daikin U.S. Corporation to Lead Building Decarbonization and Energy Resiliency Discussions at NYC Climate Week 2025

Daikin, a world-leading HVAC company, will lead critical conversations on building decarbonization and energy resilience at Climate Week NYC 2025, highlighting its three-pillar strategy for addressing America's pressing environmental and energy challenges.

The facts are clear. In New York City, buildings already account for approximately 75% of the city's greenhouse gas emissions. Globally, air conditioning consumes 10% of total electricity, with demand projected to triple by 2050. And data center electricity consumption is set to more than double to around 945 TWh by 2030 - slightly more than Japan's total electricity consumption today. This surge, coupled with rising electricity costs and increasing strain on the U.S. grid, calls for practical, scalable strategies that position the heating and cooling industry as a key part of the climate and energy solution.

"The scale of the climate and energy challenges facing the United States demands bold leadership from industry pioneers like Daikin," said Yoshiyuki Uemura, President of Daikin U.S. Corporation. "Climate change, energy resilience, and affordability are not separate issues – they are deeply interconnected challenges and require an integrated solution. Our three-pillar strategy is designed to help break the cooling paradox and accelerate building decarbonization."

Daikin's global Environmental Vision 2050 achieved a 27% reduction in net greenhouse gas emissions in FY2024 (compared to business as usual with 2019 as the base year), with a long-term goal of reaching net-zero operations by 2050. The company's strategy to decarbonize buildings and enhance energy resilience centers on breakthrough technologies - primarily heat pumps, inverter compressors, R-32 refrigerant and commercial Variable Refrigerant Volume (VRV) systems integrated with smart energy management controls. This is supported by a full lifecycle approach that incorporates circular economy practices and is reinforced by coordinated policy frameworks that drive innovation and market transformation.

Climate Week NYC 2025 (September 21-28) is one of the world's largest annual climate gatherings, bringing together global leaders across more than 900 events in New York City to drive discussions on environmental and energy action.

Daikin's Climate Week NYC Leadership

Tuesday, September 23: "The Circular Economy is An Important Pathway to Energy Security Progress" at Daikin's New York office. Hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, this panel event will feature leaders from the U.S. Department of State, Daikin, and Novelis, and opening remarks from Katsuyuki Sawai, Senior Executive Officer for Corporate Social Responsibility, Global Environment, and External Relations at Daikin Industries.

Wednesday, September 24: "Pillars of the Green Transition Conference" at One World Trade Center, hosted by Newsweek. The conference will open with a fireside chat between Dave Calabrese, Executive Vice President at Daikin U.S. Corporation, and Newsweek Environment and Sustainability Editor Jeff Young. They will discuss Daikin's leadership in addressing building decarbonization and the company's expanded sustainability strategy, including a focus on energy resilience.

In addition, Daikin will be represented at dozens of timely events across the city throughout the week.

"High efficiency heating and cooling systems reduce energy demand, ease grid strain, and cut emissions while improving reliability and lowering costs," said Calabrese. "Daikin's strategy supports building decarbonization and simultaneously addresses other critical energy challenges facing Americans today."

Daikin's U.S. operations generated $10.6 billion in FY2024 revenue and include more than 25,000 employees, 25 production facilities, and 9 R&D centers spanning all 50 states. Following Climate Week NYC, Daikin will continue to advance its climate leadership on the global stage at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil on November 10-21, 2025.

About Daikin U.S. Corporation

Daikin U.S. Corporation is a subsidiary of Daikin Industries, Ltd., a global leader in heat pump, air conditioning, and air filtration technology with over 103,000 employees worldwide. Founded in 1924, Daikin operates in 173 countries as one of the world's top 100 most innovative companies.

