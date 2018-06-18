Daikon to Donuts: All Day Breakfast Inspires New Culinary Food Trends, reports Packaged Facts

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- From the popularity of McDonald's all-day breakfast menu to the rise of hipster-baiting cereal cafés, restaurants nationwide are catering to consumers' free-form dining habits with menus adaptable across mealtimes, according to market research firm Packaged Facts in the new report Breakfast and Breakfast Foods All Day: Culinary Trend Tracking Series.

"This is an age of all-day breakfast selections that can shape-shift their way through the day, multipurposing for breakfast, lunch, post-work drinks and takeout, dinner, and midnight snacks," says David Sprinkle, research director for Packaged Facts. "Breakfast food menus and retail products can appeal to all budgets, all levels of appetite, and all food preferences and dietary requirements."

With the erosion of three squares a day and without a clear distinction between light meals and heavy snacks, the percent of U.S. adults who agree that breakfast is the most important meal a day has notched down somewhat from 57% in 2007 to 52% in 2017, according to data published in Breakfast and Breakfast Foods All Day: Culinary Trend Tracking Series. Even so, breakfast still beats the pancakes out of lunch (18%) or dinner (19%) by this measure.

Beyond eggs, bacon, and toast, new incarnations of biscuits, donuts, and batter dishes such as waffles and pancakes have all hit the big time, born again as artisanal expressions of a new generation's creativity. There are also specialty functional juices, signature breakfast sausage sandwiches, and fruit/grain food bowls to quell thirst or hunger any time of day.

At the same time a widening range of global breakfast specialties continue to hit the trendwaves: Asian heritage bao, breakfast versions of banh mi, and congee; spicy Mexican chilaquiles and migas; Italian-style fritatas; and Middle Eastern shakshuka.

As part of the analysis on all day breakfast foods, Packaged Facts examines:

Asian Breakfast in the A.M.

Breakfast Bowls of Champions

Chilaquiles and Migas: Beyond the Breakfast Burrito

Donuts with a Difference

Eggs Benedict

Frittatas as Open-Faced Omelets

Juiced Up Juices

Breakfast Sausage Breaks Out

Shakshuka: Poached Eggs Middle East Style

Toast and Breakfast Sandwiches

Waffles, French Toast, and Pancakes

These drivers align with core consumer values to be tapped for menu and new product development. Menu and retail trend translation tips included in the profiles provide detailed ideas and suggestions on how these culinary trends can be used to generate well-fed customers and business growth.

About the Report

Breakfast and Breakfast Foods All Day: Culinary Trend Tracking Series tracks the rising profiles or fresh incarnations of several menu items along with retail counterparts.

The analysis provides various types of market research and menu/product development information, including a menu data-supported introduction to these trending dishes and ingredients; a generous listing of current menu items and images; detailed, on-target trend translation tips for menus and retail food; and fresh, relevant insights for tying substantive innovation to culinary and consumer market trends.

About Packaged Facts

Packaged Facts, a division of MarketResearch.com, publishes market intelligence on a wide range of consumer market topics, including consumer demographics and shopper insights, consumer financial products and services, consumer goods and retailing, consumer packaged goods, and pet products and services.

