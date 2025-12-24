Daily Associated News: Cross-Border Venture Architect Vito Lee, The Strategic Bridge Anchoring APAC Innovation in the Middle East

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Middle East accelerates its transition into a global tech hub, Vito Lee, the APAC Partner of Granite MENA, is redefining the cross-border investment landscape. Vito Lee is transcending the traditional agency model by evolving from a service provider to a "Cross-Border Venture Architect" specializing in APAC-to-MENA expansion, with a focus on scaling high-potential Asian innovation into global markets through the Middle East.

Architecting Global Expansion & Capital Formation

Vito currently holds the exclusive mandate to architect and lead the $54.5 million investment round and comprehensive global expansion strategy for TUBAn, the creative powerhouse behind the globally recognized animation IP, Larva. Vito is responsible for structuring the international growth strategy, supporting capital formation, and anchoring strategic partnerships across MENA and priority markets.

Driving National-Scale Impact & Rapid Growth

GraniteMENA has achieved rapid scale, surpassing $5 million USD in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) within its first year of operations.

Working within the Granite MENA leadership team, Vito played a pivotal role in securing strategic partnerships with STC (Saudi Telecom Company) and is currently finalizing a $12M digital transformation (DX) mandate aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 initiatives, enabling the seamless expansion of Asian-led innovation into the region.

Concurrently, demonstrating rapid adaptation to the AI era, the team is orchestrating the acquisition of an AI Content Studio.

"Skin in the Game": A Thesis of Alpha Generation

Vito's trajectory is defined by a verified track record in the high-velocity Web3 sector and a philosophy of "Skin in the Game." Unlike passive backers, Vito invests capital only where he works directly with the team and can personally engineer the project's global expansion.

He commenced his investment journey in 2018 at the age of 22, deploying personal capital based on this principle. A definitive example is Virtua (now Vanar Chain). Identifying the project's potential early, he served as the first private investor and actively as Head of APAC. His strategic leadership in market entry and community building was instrumental.

"My objective is not merely to transport Asian companies to the Middle East, but to architect global leaders that leverage the region as a strategic stronghold," says Vito Lee. "We are building the cross-border infrastructure for the next decade of innovation."

About GraniteMENA

GraniteMENA is an innovation-driven growth partner powered by strategy, data, AI, creativity, and technology, delivering measurable results in growth, engagement, and efficiency.

www.granitemena.com

SOURCE Daily Associated News