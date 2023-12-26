Daily Beer Co. Ltd, Participates as the Main Beverage Partner for 2023 Seoul Con

Daily Beer Co. Ltd

26 Dec, 2023, 22:53 ET

Introducing "Oh! Seoul! IPA" Made with Namsan Pine Tree Yeast

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily Beer Co. Ltd, a promising small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) certified as a "Hi-Seoul Enterprise" by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, is participating as the main beverage partner in the "2023 Seoul Con," the world's first global influencer expo organized by the Seoul Business Agency (SBA).

Panorama of Daily Beer, the representative craft beer franchise in South Korea.
Scheduled to take place for three days from December 30 to January 1 at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza, the "2023 Seoul Con" is the world's premier influencer expo focusing on content, beauty, fashion, and showcasing Seoul's charm globally, creating economic value. The influencers involved in the event have a combined subscriber count of 3 billion, with at least 500 million expected to tune in to witness the special New Year celebration in Seoul.

Daily Beer, representing South Korea's leading beer platform, is participating as the main beverage partner in the "2023 Seoul Con." A highlight of the event is the limited-edition craft beer "Oh! Seoul! IPA," specially brewed for this occasion.

The "Oh! Seoul! IPA" is a craft beer brewed using wild yeast harvested last summer from the iconic pine trees of Mt. Namsan in Seoul, by the enzyme-specialized research firm Biocraft. This IPA boasts of a refreshing pine needle aroma and subtle floral notes, with an alcohol content of 5.5%. Despite its robust strength, the invigorating fragrance and smooth finish are set to elevate the atmosphere of the 2023 Seoul Con.

The "Oh! Seoul IPA" is specially brewed and can be found at the Daily Beer pop-up booth at the 2023 Seoul Con. There is also an event where, upon purchasing beer at the Daily Beer pop-up booth, attendees can enjoy a free four-cut photo session with friends.

An official from Daily Beer expressed delight in participating in this event that promotes the charm of Seoul to the world. He also said that his brand aims to showcase high-quality craft beer produced with yeast directly harvested from Mt. Namsan and strives to lead Korea's beer culture.

Daily Beer Co. Ltd, No. 1 Craft Beer and Chicken Chain in South Korea, operates over 250 stores nationwide, including 45 directly managed locations, collaborating with more than 50 local breweries to offer unique and high-quality craft beers.

On December 20, Daily Beer received the "Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Award" for contributing to the development of the franchise industry and the domestic craft beer industry.

SOURCE Daily Beer Co. Ltd

