Daily Burn and Corefirst Join Forces to Revolutionize Resistance Pilates for Everyone

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily Burn, a leader in online fitness and wellness, is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Corefirst, the innovative Pilates platform that aims to make resistance Pilates accessible to all. This collaboration combines Daily Burn's popular digital fitness platform with Corefirst's unique approach to Pilates, creating a powerful new resource for fitness enthusiasts everywhere.

Despite Pilates being a time-honored training method celebrated for its benefits in strength, flexibility, and overall well-being, less than 5% of the population engages in this transformative practice. The barriers of high costs, inconvenient class schedules, and feelings of intimidation can deter potential practitioners. Recognizing this gap, Corefirst developed a solution that democratizes Pilates through tailored programs led by the world's best instructors, designed for all ages and fitness levels.

What sets Corefirst apart is its innovative patented resistance tools, enhancing the Pilates experience and available at a fraction of the cost of traditional resistance Pilates equipment. This affordability, combined with personalized training, makes it easier than ever for consumers to incorporate resistance Pilates into their fitness routines.

"Partnering with Corefirst aligns perfectly with our mission at Daily Burn to make fitness accessible and enjoyable for everyone - adding this high quality program to our vast library of fitness content," said Nathaniel Cohen, CEO of Daily Burn. "With their exceptional instructors and affordable equipment, we're excited to provide our community with a transformative Pilates experience that is not only effective but also approachable."

The partnership will feature a series of resistance Pilates classes available on Daily Burn's platform, allowing users to access Corefirst's expert-led sessions from the comfort of their homes. This innovative program will cater to a diverse audience, offering modifications and progressions for all levels.

"Corefirst is dedicated to breaking down the barriers of traditional Pilates," said Jeff Huling, CEO of Corefirst. "By teaming up with Daily Burn, we are amplifying our reach and empowering more individuals to discover the benefits of resistance Pilates in a supportive and inviting environment."

Together, Daily Burn and Corefirst are poised to revolutionize the Pilates landscape, making it easier and more enjoyable for everyone to engage in this powerful practice. With their combined strengths, they aim to inspire a new wave of fitness enthusiasts to explore the transformative benefits of resistance Pilates.

For more information visit dailyburn.com and corefirstpilates.com.

About Daily Burn

Daily Burn is a leading digital fitness platform that provides engaging and effective workout video programs for all levels of fitness. With a diverse library of classes, expert trainers, and personalized plans, Daily Burn empowers individuals to achieve their health and fitness goals from anywhere.

About Corefirst

Corefirst is a revolutionary Pilates platform that bridges the gap between traditional Pilates and modern fitness needs. With a focus on accessibility and affordability, Corefirst offers tailored programs led by top instructors and unique patented resistance tools, making Pilates achievable for everyone.

