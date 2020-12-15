Daily Burn Uses Socialbakers to Engage Audiences as Demand for Home Fitness Soars Amid Pandemic

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Socialbakers, the leading social media marketing platform, today announced that Daily Burn, a leading provider of on-demand fitness workouts, is using the Socialbakers platform to deliver customized content and communications to its online community of users. While many gyms and fitness centers have closed their doors during the pandemic, Daily Burn has experienced a massive spike in demand for its online fitness videos, including a nearly 200% surge in inquiries from social media users. Socialbakers' AI-powered social media insights empower Daily Burn to understand and deliver the precise fitness content that users desire, and provide faster response times to user questions.

"By labeling the content of our trainers, we're able to know which ones members really like. Grouping and analyzing specific content in Socialbakers has helped us so much, and drives our strategy more," said Madison Geery, Senior Marketing Manager for Daily Burn. "We now know that we need to feature our trainers and build more content around them. We're also able to change up our formats, test what works, and optimize off of that."

Automation, templates save time and effort

In addition to its unified workspace for social media marketing, Socialbakers offers other capabilities that save time and effort for Daily Burn team members. For instance, FAQ templates accelerate response time for common user questions without the need to process each query one by one. Automation is also a big time saver. Daily Burn sets up custom reports and dashboards that automatically track and report on engagement to ensure it is continually up-to-date on what's happening. By doing so, the team is always ready to make their next strategic move and deliver more of what users want to see and experience.

"The data from Socialbakers has been a total game changer," said Madison Geery. "I love the analytics and reporting; that's what sold us on Socialbakers over our previous solution. It's so easy to log in, and have everything just right there. One less thing I have to worry about."

From fitness workouts to guided meditations

Socialbakers provides the tools and intelligence to help Daily Burn hone its content strategies, make better decisions and deliver the health and fitness resources that will hit the mark with its users. For example, in addition to thousands of workout videos, Daily Burn is now introducing Everyday Meditations, a guided five-week program to help users build or deepen their meditation practice. Before Socialbakers, it would have been a slow, manual process for Daily Burn to keep up with the spike in demand for meaningful content and customized responses to inquiries. But now the brand can leverage social media as an always-on support system for its community.

"Social media inquiries have gone through the roof. Our users expect to be able to get in touch with us via any channel at any time. And they expect a very fast response, which is something we pride ourselves on," said Olivia Petzy, Communications and Content Manager for Daily Burn. "Before Socialbakers, it was a nightmare to switch from platform to platform. Now that everything is in one community feed - Instagram, Twitter, Facebook - it's like, boom, boom, boom, done. We've been able to maintain our notoriously fast response times, even with these spikes."

"Daily Burn understands that the behaviors and sentiments of social media users are changing from moment to moment, and that they must immediately adapt their content strategies to meet those changes," said Yuval Ben-Itzhak, President, Socialbakers. "The Socialbakers platform provides real-time, AI-powered data insights so successful brands like Daily Burn can make decisions and deliver content that builds stronger engagement with target audiences."

To learn more about how Daily Burn uses data-driven insights to drive feel-good experiences for its audiences, read the Daily Burn success story.

