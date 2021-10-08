Daily Fantasy Sports App Launched for Casual Sports Fans

Retired NFL wide receiver launches Outlast DFS app to appeal to casual sports fans. Tweet this

"Our goal is to open the world of daily fantasy sports to a wider range of sports fans," Bersin, Outlast co-founder, said. "I noticed many of my friends liked the thrill of having a fantasy team or filling in a basketball bracket, but then avoided the big daily fantasy sports apps because they thought it was too complicated, time consuming and didn't want to have to compete against experts. So, we designed our app and games to be more accessible and customizable to players' preferences," he continued.

The app is available for free in Apple's App Store and on the website for Android users. "Outlast" is offering a 100% first deposit match on new accounts, up to $200 per person.

"Outlast" is launching with three signature games:

"Outlast's" primary game is a solo "Over/Under" challenge where people compete against themselves. They pick a sport, specific games and then determine whether athletes will perform better or worse than expert projections. If the person makes three correct picks, they can claim their prize or roll their earnings forward.

"Outlast Survivor Pool" is the first and only over/under survivor pool in DFS where you compete against other players in the pool size and entry fee of your choice.

"Outlast Purse" (Coming soon) is a weekly golf pool with options to play against the public or to play in private pools managed commission-free by "Outlast."

"Outlast" is led by Bersin and is supported by a team of experts, including co-founder Ehimere Etomi. Current and former professional athletes, including the PGA TOUR's Mackenzie Hughes and Major League Baseball's Wil Myers, are founding investors in the company.

For media inquiries, please visit www.outlastdfs.com/media.

