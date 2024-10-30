Daily Harvest Encourages Shoppers to 'Give Deliciously' This Holiday Season with New No-Subscription-Required Curated Boxes

Company to donate meals to those in need with each gift bundle purchased

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily Harvest, the company on a mission to make it easy to eat more sustainably-grown fruits and vegetables, encourages consumers to think beyond traditional gifts of baked goods and sugary treats this holiday season and to share something truly nourishing and unique with loved ones. The better-for-you food company's flexible subscription service and no-plan-required bundles available on DailyHarvest.com and Amazon.com are perfect for friends and family members who prioritize health and wellness.

Daily Harvest's one-time purchase gift bundles are new for the holiday season.

To make gift-giving a breeze, Daily Harvest's brand-new Give Deliciously Collection includes curated boxes of nourishing meals and snacks created to make the recipient feel amazing – and for every bundle sold from now through the end of December, the company will donate five meals to food bank partners. The holidays can be a particularly challenging time for families struggling with food insecurity and Daily Harvest is proud to help provide wholesome food to those in need.

The Give Deliciously Collection includes:



Winter Warm-Up: Tastes indulgent, feels light and energizing. Give (or keep) the gift of winter's rich flavors and cozy textures, reimagined as nourishing, ready-whenever meals and snacks. ($124.99)

Comfort Food Favorites: Hearty, satisfying, good-for-you versions of cozy, familiar flavors. ($109.99)

All-Day Best-Sellers: Gluten-free, dairy-free, and easy to prep, these satisfying, nutritious all-day meals are customers' most-loved items. Built on organic fruits and vegetables, of course. ($139.99)

Best-Selling Smoothies: Customer-favorite smoothies that make satisfying, nourishing meals or snacks. This box of best sellers covers any smoothie mood, from tropical and fruity to decadent. ($84.99)

Beginning in November, gift bundle delivery scheduling, so boxes arrive on the intended recipient's doorstep at the right time, will be available. Gift cards are also available for $75-$200 on DailyHarvest.com.

Additionally, Daily Harvest's most generous savings event of the year will span Black Friday (Nov. 29) through Cyber Monday (Dec. 2) when new customers can get 30% off their first subscription box of $100+ with the code HOLIDAY30. Then, from Dec. 2 to Dec. 11, Daily Harvest customers who buy any $100+ bundle on DailyHarvest.com can get $30 off their next $75+ subscription box with the code BUNDLEUP! Finally, from Dec. 13 to Dec. 20 last-minute holiday shoppers who buy a Daily Harvest gift card worth $100+ can get up to 20% off their next subscription box of $100+ with the code GETGIFTING.

Daily Harvest's Give Deliciously campaign comes as Bain & Company projects that U.S. retail sales over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend may set a new record with $75 billion projected to be spent during the four days. Last month, the National Retail Federation forecasted that holiday sales in the U.S. could grow between 2.5% and 3.5% in 2024, compared to 2023 with online shopping as a primary contributor to overall retail sales growth.

"We know gifters are high-intent purchasers and historically we've seen demand for Daily Harvest as gifts not only from our existing customer base but even more so from folks that are new to our brand," said Daily Harvest's Vice President of Strategy & Insights Neeti Singhal Mahajan. "It's clear there is a need in the market for healthier, cleaner and more nutritious gift options and we are thrilled to be launching new curated gift offers and new gift scheduling functionality to better meet those needs and drive a better consumer experience."

About Daily Harvest

At Daily Harvest, we take care of food so food can take care of you. By making it convenient to enjoy more sustainably grown, organic fruits and vegetables every day, the company is on a mission to improve human and planetary health. Launched in 2015 by Founder Rachel Drori, Daily Harvest's food is quick to prep, delicious to eat and available for home delivery or in your grocer's freezer aisle. The company works with farmers to support regenerative and organic farming practices that enhance ecosystem biodiversity, produce nourishing food and help mitigate the effects of climate change. For more information, visit dailyharvest.com.

