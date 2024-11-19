Daily Harvest Invests in Industry-Leading Tech Stack with Shopify, Ordergroove and Klaviyo to Power Future Growth and Innovative Customer Experience

The popular subscription brand migrates from homegrown technology to industry-leading solutions, laying the foundation for expansion and recurring revenue growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily Harvest , the company on a mission to make it easy to eat more sustainably-grown fruits and vegetables, announced today its strategic transition to a new technology stack to supercharge its expansion. With industry-leading providers Shopify , Ordergroove , and Klaviyo , Daily Harvest has migrated from in-house software to fully-integrated best-in-class solutions, allowing them to free up internal resources, optimize costs and fuel its continued growth.

Daily Harvest selected Shopify as its ecommerce platform because of its flexible and easy-to-use tools that empower the company to innovate faster. With subscriptions forming the backbone and a large portion of Daily Harvest's business, the company chose Ordergroove for its enterprise-grade subscription solutions that unlock and boost customer lifetime value through an agile and personalized subscriber experience. Daily Harvest selected Klaviyo to craft personalized customer experiences via email and SMS marketing.

With this strategic transformation, Daily Harvest is streamlining its operations and setting the stage for future innovation and growth, continuing to redefine the direct-to-consumer food landscape. The coordination of these migrations was led by Daily Harvest's agency, Domaine.

"We're committed to delivering an exceptional experience for our customers, so we needed a new technology stack that would help us scale without compromising the quality and service our customers expect," said YuJin Yong Daily Harvest's Vice President of Digital. "We're proud to share that we've had a successful migration without any disruption to our loyal customer base. By leveraging the capabilities of Shopify, Ordergroove, and Klaviyo, we're well-positioned to continue innovating and providing our customers with the best possible experience."

To complement its subscription capabilities, Daily Harvest has also migrated its ecommerce operations to Shopify, enabling a more streamlined, secure and scalable online shopping experience. The entire migration process was completed in just five months. Shopify's flexible tools empower the brand to grow and innovate more rapidly, supported by its extensive partner network and existing integrations with tools like Ordergroove. This vast infrastructure has unlocked new pipelines for business growth and enabled Daily Harvest to deliver an upgraded, more customer-friendly online shopping experience.

"We are thrilled to support Daily Harvest in enhancing their ecommerce capabilities and driving growth," said Josh Rice, VP of Enterprise, Shopify. By harnessing our scalable and flexible technology, Daily Harvest can concentrate on their core mission of delivering nutritious, sustainably-grown food, direct-to-consumer. Our platform will enable them to innovate seamlessly and elevate customer experiences, all while maintaining their commitment to sustainability and quality."

Ordergroove is known for empowering subscription brands to transition from outdated in-house technology to a scalable solution that saves time and improves internal efficiency while delivering a best-in-class customer experience. With this migration, Daily Harvest can scale recurring revenue through unique and bespoke subscriber experiences while accelerating speed to market and streamlining operations. With a track record that includes direct-to-consumer leaders like Dollar Shave Club, Grove Collaborative, and Bonafide Health, Ordergroove supported a record-breaking integration and migration of Daily Harvest's large subscriber base with no service interruptions and a 99.9% success rate.

"Daily Harvest has been an industry leader in the DTC subscription space since 2015, utilizing their own homegrown subscription software up until this point to achieve undeniable success," said Greg Alvo, CEO of Ordergroove. "We couldn't be more excited that Daily Harvest has chosen Ordergroove to elevate their dynamic subscription experience — a key ingredient in building their customer relationships — to the next level. Alongside Shopify and Klaviyo, we look forward to powering new customer experiences that take growth to new heights for Daily Harvest."

To better connect with their customers, Daily Harvest chose Klaviyo to drive highly personalized, data-driven communications through email and SMS. Klaviyo's AI-powered platform allows Daily Harvest to craft tailored messages that resonate with customers, fostering deeper relationships while driving revenue. Daily Harvest was able to consolidate four tools with the Klaviyo platform – significantly streamlining operations.

"We are thrilled that Daily Harvest selected Klaviyo as their new marketing automation platform" said Eddie O'Brien, SVP of Global Partnerships & Alliances. "Brands who consolidate email and SMS in Klaviyo see a 22% increase in GMV growth. Together with our partners Ordergroove and Shopify, Daily Harvest can continue to scale while prioritizing a best in class customer experience."

ABOUT DAILY HARVEST

At Daily Harvest, we take care of food so food can take care of you. By making it convenient to enjoy more sustainably grown, organic fruits and vegetables every day, the company is on a mission to improve human and planetary health. Launched in 2015 by Founder Rachel Drori, Daily Harvest's food is quick to prep, delicious to eat and available for home delivery or in your grocer's freezer aisle. The company works with farmers to support regenerative and organic farming practices that enhance ecosystem biodiversity, produce nourishing food and help mitigate the effects of climate change. For more information, visit dailyharvest.com.

ABOUT ORDERGROOVE

Ordergroove enables subscription and membership experiences for the world's largest and most innovative brands and retailers, including L'Oréal, Dollar Shave Club, La Colombe Coffee, Bonafide Health and The Honest Company. As a market leader in subscription technology, the company's proprietary Relationship Commerce platform is shifting consumer interactions from one-and-done transactions to frictionless and highly-profitable recurring relationships. Ordergroove technology uses flexible APIs, analytics and unmatched consumer expertise to empower top brands to transform their commerce experiences while making their consumers' lives easier. For more information, visit ordergroove.com

ABOUT KLAVIYO

Klaviyo (CLAY-vee-oh) powers smarter digital relationships, making it easy for businesses to capture, store, analyze, and predictively use their own data to drive measurable, high-value outcomes. Klaviyo's modern and intuitive SaaS platform enables business users of any skill level to harness their first-party data from more than 350 integrations to send the right message at the right time across email, SMS, and push notifications. Innovative businesses like Mattel, TaylorMade, Liquid Death, Stanley 1913, and more than 157,000 other paying customers leverage Klaviyo to acquire, engage, and retain customers—and grow on their own terms.

SOURCE Daily Harvest