Daily Harvest Launches 'January Jumpstart' Program to Help People Achieve New Year's Health & Wellness Goals

Poll shows Americans are seeking new ways to meet their objectives and the foods they eat have a big impact on how they physically feel

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily Harvest, the company on a mission to make it easy to eat more sustainably-grown fruits and vegetables, is helping people build new habits (and stick to them) in the new year with the launch of a delicious and quick-to-prep January Jumpstart plan: five days of curated meals packed with the farm-to-frozen fruit and veggie goodness the brand is known for—starting for less than $20 a day for new customers1. The announcement comes as new research shows that only 17% of Americans believe their diet meets their nutritional needs "very well" as they set their food and health intentions for 20242.



Daily Harvest's January Jumpstart features 15 different dishes, from convenient breakfasts to hassle-free lunches to balanced dinners and even snacks – because new habits come easy when you don't have to think about them. The plan is calorically conscious while providing nutrients for energy, fiber for proper digestion, and healthy fats for satiety, all of which are key to achieving personal health goals. That's good news for the 66% of Americans who believe food has an outsized impact on how they physically feel, according to the OnePoll survey of 2,000 respondents commissioned by Daily Harvest.



"As you start the year, Daily Harvest wants you to know that you can still be yourself and have goals, too. We say no to gluten, dairy, ultra-processed sugars and oils and time-consuming meal prep so you can say yes to making a change without the pressure of trying to become a whole new person or struggling with that familiar broke-my-resolution feeling, no matter what your 2024 eating goals may be," said Rachel Drori, Founder of Daily Harvest.



"Plant-based foods, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds, are more than just nutrient sources — they hold the power to make you feel vibrant and energized. Incorporating these into your daily meals isn't just a short-term fix; it's about creating a foundation for improved health that lasts beyond January. Making small changes to your diet can lead to significant and long-term benefits to your health," said Carolina Schneider, MS, RD, Daily Harvest's nutrition advisor.



Just 20% of Americans polled felt their diet is "very healthy" and 24% felt "very well" as they start the new year. In an attempt to feel better, people are turning to their doctor (42%), social media (35%) or family and friends (33%) for health and wellness information. Those who use social media for this purpose said the best platforms are Facebook (71%), Instagram (44%) and TikTok (41%) and about half of respondents credit social media and celebrities for having the biggest impact on the popularity of GLP-1 medications – a new class of weight loss drugs also used to treat Type 2 diabetes.



Digging into GLP-1 insights further, 37% of respondents said they'd be generally willing to try drugs such as Ozempic or Wegovy to lose weight while 45% said they were generally unwilling. Many of those polled acknowledged the importance of pairing GLP-1 medications with a healthy diet and exercise. Interestingly, people surveyed who identified as "very healthy" were the most likely to say they would try GLP-1s. Among those who were "very unwilling" to use GLP-1s, Baby Boomers (age 59-77) and the Silent Generation (age 78+) were the least likely to want to try them by a large margin at 48% and 73% respectively.



Since GLP-1 medications can curb hunger and help those who use them feel full faster, they are a hot topic within the health, wellness and food communities – and among Daily Harvest customers. Accordingly, the company is debuting a GLP-1 Companion Food Collection featuring dietitian-curated meals to complement one's weight management journey. The collection is the latest addition to Daily Harvest's Nutrition Playbooks, which include programs for those who follow Whole30 and the Mediterranean diet or are looking to improve their heart health or choose foods that are diabetes-friendly or support gut health.





About Daily Harvest

At Daily Harvest, we take care of food so food can take care of you. By making it convenient to enjoy more sustainably grown, organic fruits and vegetables every day, the company is on a mission to improve human and planetary health. Launched in 2015 by Founder Rachel Drori, Daily Harvest's food is quick to prep, delicious to eat and available for home delivery or in your grocer's freezer aisle. The company works with farmers to support regenerative and organic farming practices that enhance ecosystem biodiversity, produce nourishing food and help mitigate the effects of climate change. For more information, visit dailyharvest.com.



Daily Harvest, the Daily Harvest logo, and "We take care of food so food can take care of you" are trademarks of Daily Harvest, Inc.



1. See applicable terms for January Jumpstart here.

2. Survey methodology: This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 general population Americans was commissioned by Daily Harvest Jan.-Jan. 4, 2024. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

