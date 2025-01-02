Daily Harvest Launches Smoothies That Pack 20g Protein Per Serving

Tennis star Sloane Stephens partners with brand to power up for 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily Harvest, the company on a mission to make it easy to eat more sustainably-grown fruits and vegetables, today announced a new line of nourishing and craveable high-protein smoothies packed with USDA-certified organic ingredients, making them among the cleanest in the fast-growing category. They are available now on DailyHarvest.com and later this month at select Kroger and associated grocery stores including Fry's, Fred Meyer, Dillon's, King Soopers, QFC, Ralphs and Smith's.

Daily Harvest is starting the new year off strong with three high-protein smoothies.

The three universally loved flavors— Dark Chocolate , Vanilla Bean , and Mixed Berry —contain 20g of plant protein per serving, responding to one of the company's most frequent consumer requests. These new nutrient-dense additions, like the company's flagship collection of over two dozen smoothies, boast the real fruit-and-vegetable ingredients customers know and love, but get a boost from 100% organic pea protein. That means no potentially irritating whey or nuts, unlike other protein smoothies on the market.

"At Daily Harvest, we've always prioritized engaging our loyal and highly engaged member base to help co-create and innovate across our portfolio. As consumers continue to seek high-protein options to fuel their busy lives, no one wants to compromise on the need for real, wholesome ingredients. And we agree! Our new high-protein smoothies deliver on taste, satiety and nutrient density; no tradeoffs necessary. And this launch is just the beginning – we're excited to continue developing new protein-forward recipes that make it easier than ever for our customers to feed themselves and their families healthfully," said CEO Ricky Silver.

Dark Chocolate channels rich brownie batter with cacao, dates, pumpkin seeds and zucchini. Vanilla Bean tastes like a nostalgic milkshake thanks to organic dates, bananas, pure vanilla bean, chickpeas and parsnips. Mixed Berry evokes refreshing fro-yo, only delightfully dairy-free and made with strawberries, bananas, blueberries, flax seeds and kale. No unrecognizable ingredients, added oils, artificial sweeteners, major allergens or protein powders that may pose digestive issues. It's perfect for a filling breakfast, post-workout recovery or an afternoon pick-me-up for $8.99 per cup.1

To celebrate the launch, Daily Harvest is partnering with tennis champion and entrepreneur Sloane Stephens who will share her experience incorporating the company's meals and snacks into her training regimen and daily routine. Daily Harvest is also collaborating with Doc & Glo , Stephens's body care company, to highlight both brands' commitment to supporting active lifestyles and overall well-being. Follow @dailyharvest on Instagram to find out about exclusive offers in the coming weeks.

"As a professional athlete, I know the importance of fueling my body with clean, nourishing foods that can keep up with my demanding schedule. Daily Harvest's smoothies and meals have become my go-to for maintaining peak performance, whether I'm training, spending time with my family or running my business. What I love most is how they make healthy eating effortless – just what I need to stay energized during my busy days," said Stephens.

