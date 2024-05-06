Daily Harvest's Top-Selling Smoothies, Harvest Bowls and Pops Arrive at Target

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily Harvest, the company on a mission to make it easy to eat more sustainably-grown fruits and vegetables, today announced the arrival of the company's nourishing, easy-to-prep food at Target stores nationwide. The brand, which offers a range of meals and snacks for any time of day, is launching a selection of its Smoothies, Harvest Bowls and Pops at select Target locations in California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Montana, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Washington State this week.

Daily Harvest's Target debut marks the perfectly portioned frozen food company's most varied retail offering yet at a national chain, with six luscious Smoothies, eight satiating Harvest Bowls and two naturally sweet flavors of Pops coming to store shelves.

The Delicious Details

Smoothies: Getting your fruit-and-veg fix has never been tastier or more convenient. An array of Daily Harvest customers' favorite ready-to-blend Smoothies are perfect to enjoy at mealtimes or in-between times and are now available at Target: Strawberry + Peach, Acai + Cherry , Banana + Almond , Mint + Cacao, Blueberry + Cacao and Mango + Greens .

Harvest Bowls: Level up lunchtime with easy-to-prep with veg-packed flavors built on a variety of grain and grain-free bases like wild rice, quinoa and fonio. Black Bean + Cheeze , Brussels Sprouts + Tahini , Spinach + Shiitake Grits , Sweet Potato + Wild Rice Hash , Lentil + Tomato Bolognese , Broccoli + Cheeze , Cauliflower Rice + Pesto and Herbed Squash + Asparagus Risotto can be found in Target's frozen entree aisle.

Pops: Target's littlest shoppers (and their adults) will love Daily Harvest's Strawberry + Dragon Fruit and Blueberry + Banana Pops. With no added sugar and six or fewer ingredients per serving, these hand-held, USDA Certified Organic ice pops are ready to eat right out of the freezer and are guaranteed to appeal to the young and young at heart.

"We're thrilled to partner with Target to bring an assortment of delicious, quick-to-prep Daily Harvest food to their guests across the country. Target is a crucial discovery retailer for us as we broaden our reach from online DTC to freezer aisles coast-to-coast," said Daily Harvest Chief Commercial Officer Annie Streit. "Our availability at Target makes it even easier for more people to enjoy sustainably grown fruits and vegetables every day and we look forward to building on this foundation with a prominent national retailer that's beloved for helping families discover the joy of everyday life."

Daily Harvest's arrival at Target follows launches at Costco in the Midwest, Wegmans stores on the East Coast, New Seasons Market and Haggen the Pacific Northwest, online marketplace Good Eggs in the San Francisco Bay Area and numerous independent natural grocers nationwide. Last year, the brand kicked off its retail expansion at over 1,000 Kroger Family of Companies stores, including Kroger, Dillons, Fry's, Fred Meyer, QFC, Ralphs, Smith's and Harris Teeter.

