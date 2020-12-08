Daily High Club Partners with RAW Natural Rolling Papers to Offer New Monthly Smoking Subscription Box

"It's an honor to launch our RAW subscription and partner with such an iconic brand," said Harrison Baum, Founder and CEO of Daily High Club. "Many individuals prefer to roll one per day using high-quality papers. We're excited to introduce a convenient option to our members!"

Smoke like the legends without having to leave your couch! Don't waste gas or time stocking up on new papers. Let your lighter thief friend steal in peace because you know you're getting a re-up next month!

The featured products include:

1.25 Wide RAW Organic Hemp Rolling Papers

All-Natural RAW Filter Tips

RAW Clipper Lighter

Assorted Stickers

To learn more about Daily High Club's range of products, visit www.dailyhighclub.com.

About Daily High Club

Launched in 2015, Daily High Club is the most popular online headshop featuring remarkable smoking subscription boxes and premium smoke-ware. The company started with only one product: a $1 subscription pack of smoking supplies. Daily High Club's offerings now include three tiers of subscription boxes, hundreds of glass products and other smoking accessories. They have collaborated with legends such as Tommy Chong, B-Real and 250,000 other epic smokers.

About RAW

Since day 1, RAW has been on a mission to be the leader of the pack in the rolling paper industry. RAW revolutionized the smoking world by creating products that are naturally ingeniously designed to enhance the smoking experience.

RAW only makes high-quality & earth-friendly products that improve your smoking experience, and we refuse to ever change what we stand for. We enjoy smoking our unrefined paper every day, and we will always keep it pure and RAW – for both you and us!

