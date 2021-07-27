Daily Racing Form and DRF Bets Announce Partnership with Award-Winning Jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr.

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily Racing Form ("DRF"), a leading provider of premium data and authoritative editorial coverage to horse racing and sports enthusiasts in North America, and DRF Bets™, one of America's fastest growing online and mobile wagering platforms, today announced a partnership with three-time Eclipse Award-winning jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. to promote their wagering and handicapping products during the 2021 Saratoga meet.

The multi-channel sponsorship includes DRF, DRF en Español, DRF social media, and DRF Bets™. Throughout the Saratoga meet, Ortiz Jr. will wear DRF logos on his pants and DRF will host behind-the-scenes videos featuring Ortiz Jr. on the DRF.com website and social media channels, as well as in print and digital advertisements.

"Daily Racing Form is the most closely followed publication in our industry, and I'm happy to represent DRF while I'm riding," Ortiz Jr. said. "I love DRF Formulator. It gives me the opportunity to watch the replays while I am studying the races, allowing me to take my pre-race preparation to another level."

As part of the partnership with Ortiz Jr., DRF Bets™ is offering a "Double Your Payout" promotion through the DRF app. Any DRF Bets member who places a $10+ wager on any horse ridden by Ortiz Jr. at Saratoga will have their payout doubled in the event of a winning bet. The "Double Your Payout" promotion runs through July 31, 2021 via the DRF app. For more details, visit https://promos.drf.com/doublepayout.

"We are proud to work with Irad at Saratoga and bring our customers a special opportunity to increase their winnings," Daily Racing Form CEO Itay Fisher said. "Our partnership with Irad fully represents our all-in-one approach to handicapping and wagering."

For more information and further offers related to the sponsorship, visit https://promos.drf.com/irad.

Daily Racing Form is "America's Turf Authority since 1894" for horse racing and sports enthusiasts throughout North America. DRF.com provides players with the most extensive data coverage in horse racing, interactive past performances, proprietary handicapping and analytics tools, expert picks, and access to DRF Bets™.

DRF Bets™, one of America's fastest growing online and mobile wagering platforms, is the only top-rated betting solution fully integrated with exclusive data, analytics and expert picks. DRF Bets™ delivers a fully mobile-optimized solution for modern horseplayer through innovative tools, one-click access to data and past performances, and live HD video. Online sports betting is coming soon.

