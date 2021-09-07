Daily Racing Form and DRF Bets™ Launch DRF Sports

DRF Sports provides fans with exclusive up-to-date sports betting stats, insights and analysis on all major U.S. sports and leagues, including the National Football League ("NFL"), National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League and college football and basketball. With a localized approach to content, DRF Sports is positioned to become each state's favorite source of betting information across sports and leagues.

The launch of DRF Sports is the latest step in DRF's roll out of its ambitious plans to meet customer demand for sports betting. In the coming months, DRF will launch a free-to-play sports app that will give sports fans the chance to win cash and other prizes by making predictions on sporting events. Later this year, DRF expects to release online and mobile sports betting on a state-by-state basis.

To celebrate the kickoff of the upcoming NFL season on September 9th, newly registered DRF Sports customers that join the platform September 1st, 2021 through September 9th, 2021 will receive a free, in-depth football betting guide, providing them with all of the latest statistics and news regarding the opening game between defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys.

"We are passionate about continuing to grow our sports business and focused on executing our ambitious plans to deliver a world-class, digital sports betting product to sports fans across the U.S.," said Itay Fisher, Chief Executive Officer of Sports Information Group. "DRF has always provided the best handicapping, analytics and news content to horse racing enthusiasts using data-driven insights, and now we have expanded our offerings online and on mobile with the launch of DRF Sports. Our vision is to replicate the successful business model we have built within the racing community to provide unique betting content alongside a best-in-class sportsbook that will position us to ultimately take bets from every state."

"Today's announcement is the first of many exciting developments currently in the pipeline across the growing Affinity Interactive platform," said James Zenni, Chairman of Affinity Interactive. "Creating DRF Sports is a significant milestone for us and our loyal sports enthusiasts, who will now be able to access exclusive up-to-date sports betting information on all major U.S. sports online and from their phones. We look forward to rolling out additional offerings to fans in the coming months that will help us provide the best sports betting experience available."

DRF is part of Sport Information Group, a New York-based B2B and B2C global omnichannel sports, technology, digital, media and wagering business, which recently merged with Affinity Gaming to create Affinity Interactive, a gaming industry leader with best-in-class technology and proprietary sports data and intelligence available to nearly one million customers in the U.S. alone.

About Daily Racing Form

Daily Racing Form is "America's Turf Authority since 1894" for horse racing and sports enthusiasts throughout North America. DRF.com provides players with the most extensive data coverage in horse racing, interactive past performances, proprietary handicapping and analytics tools, expert picks, and access to DRF Bets™.

About DRF Bets™

DRF Bets™, one of America's fastest growing online and mobile wagering platforms, is the only top-rated betting solution fully integrated with exclusive data, analytics and expert picks. DRF Bets™ delivers a fully mobile-optimized solution for modern horseplayer through innovative tools, one-click access to data and past performances, and live HD video. Online sports betting is coming soon.

About Sports Information Group

Sports Information Group, LLC is a New York based global omnichannel, gaming, technology, media and digital information company dedicated to providing premium data driven content and in-depth information to the horse racing industry. The Company's flagship brand, Daily Racing Form is "America's Turf Authority since 1894" for horse racing enthusiasts, breeding and sporting and professionals throughout North America. Launched in 1894, Daily Racing Form is the only data provider in the U.S. dedicated solely to the coverage of a single sport. Its companion website, www.DRF.com is the most heavily-trafficked horseracing destination, providing players with the most extensive data coverage in horse racing, interactive past performances, proprietary handicapping tools, and access to DRF Bets™, one of America's fastest growing online and mobile wagering platform. Additionally, Daily Racing Form provides DRF Harness Eye, the data provider for standardbred racing since 1964, offering news, handicapping products, and online wagering functionality specifically for harness players. In 2012, Daily Racing Form introduced DRF Breeding, a business dedicated to serving the breeding industry, bringing expanded information and tools to horseplayer and breeding enthusiasts alike. DRF also offers DRF Sports, a sports statistics and content offering to sports betting enthusiasts. DRF Sports will be relaunching with new and expanded features prior to the 2021 NFL schedule. For more information, please visit www.DRF.com, www.bets.drf.com and www.sports.drf.com

About Affinity Interactive

Affinity Interactive is an omni-channel gaming industry leader formed by the merger of Affinity Gaming, a diversified national casino gaming operator, and Sports Information Group, LLC, a New York-based B2B and B2C global omnichannel sports, technology, digital, media and wagering business. Affinity Interactive has offerings in regional gaming and horse wagering, and is soon to launch social gaming, iGaming, and sports betting, reaching one million customers across the U.S. alone. With leading regional casinos in Nevada, Missouri and Iowa, and its advanced technology, digital and media platforms and online betting presence, the Company is positioned to capitalize on the continued momentum in sports betting and iGaming globally. For more information, please visit www.affinityinteractive.com.

