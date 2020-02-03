Daily Racing Form Enters into Exclusive Partnership with Station Casinos LLC

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily Racing Form ("DRF"), part of the Sports Information Group ("SIG") and a national, multi-platform media and e-Commerce company providing premium data and authoritative editorial coverage to horse racing and sports enthusiasts in North America, today announced it has entered into a four-year exclusive agreement with Station Casinos to provide the Daily Racing Form to eight of its Race & Sports Books across the Las Vegas regional market.

Under the agreement, the media offerings of DRF will be the official racing content provided to race players at the Station Casinos properties of Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe Station, Sunset Station, Palace Station, Boulder Station, Texas Station and Fiesta Henderson.

Publishing up to 2,000 unique pages of statistical and editorial copy every day, in as many as 20 daily editions, 364 days a year, Daily Racing Form is the only daily newspaper in the U.S. dedicated solely to the coverage of a single sport and is considered the go-to resource for the thoroughbred racing industry. On DRF.com, the leading online horse racing destination, and through its digital apps, Daily Racing Form now offers an integrated digital experience that seamlessly combines data, proprietary handicapping tools, premium content, video, and wagering for horseplayers and dedicated coverage to the breeding industry.

"We are thrilled to announce this new partnership with Station Casinos to provide the Daily Racing Form to eight world-class properties in Nevada," said Don Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Daily Racing Form. "This is an exciting step in our ongoing plan to drive increased engagement among both dedicated readers as well as new audiences, and continue to strategically grow the DRF brand in the Las Vegas market. We are confident that this agreement will further enhance the horse racing experience for players and guests in the area."

"Daily Racing Form is an iconic brand in horse racing, and we are pleased to partner with them as we continue to elevate our premier Race & Sports Books," said Art Manteris, Vice President of Race and Sports Operations at Station Casinos. "We look forward to offering DRF's extensive print and digital offerings as we maintain our commitment to providing a high-value entertainment experience for our guests."

SIG is a portfolio company of Z Capital Partners, the private equity management arm of Z Capital Group.

About Daily Racing Form

Daily Racing Form LLC is a part of the Sports Information Group, and is a national, multi-platform media and e-Commerce company providing premium data and authoritative editorial coverage to horse racing and sports enthusiasts in North America. The 123-year old flagship brand Daily Racing Form, is referred to as "America's Turf Authority since 1894", and is horse racing's dominant media company. Daily Racing Form is the only daily publication in the U.S. dedicated solely to the coverage of a single sport, publishing up to 2,000 unique pages of statistical and editorial copy every day, in as many as 20 daily editions. The company has aggressively expanded its digital platforms to reach a new breed of technology-driven horseplayers, creating what Fast Company called "A Bloomberg Terminal for Horse Racing." On DRF.com, the leading online horse racing destination, and through its digital apps, Daily Racing Form now offers an integrated digital experience that seamlessly combines data, proprietary handicapping tools, premium content, video, wagering and tournament play for horseplayers and dedicated coverage to the breeding industry.

About Station Casinos

Station Casinos is the leading provider of gaming and entertainment to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada. Station Casinos' properties, which are located throughout the Las Vegas valley, are regional entertainment destinations and include various amenities, including numerous restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling and convention/banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. Station Casinos owns and operates Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa Casino, Palms Casino Resort, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel, Fiesta Henderson Casino Hotel, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Boulder, Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Valley View, Wildfire Anthem and Wildfire Lake Mead. Station Casinos also owns a 50% interest in Barley's Casino & Brewing Company, Wildfire Casino & Lanes and The Greens. In addition, Station Casinos is the manager of Graton Resort & Casino in northern California.

About Z Capital Group

Z Capital is a leading, privately held global investment firm having approximately $2.8 billion of assets under management across complementary opportunistic, value-oriented private equity and credit businesses.

Z Capital's investors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including public and corporate pension funds, university endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies. The Z Capital investment strategies are described at www.zcg.net.

