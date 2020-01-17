Daily Racing Form Publishes 5th Annual "Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance" Magazine

"On behalf of TAA, I would like to thank DRF for producing this magazine, which is an extremely valuable marketing tool for the organization," said Erin Shea, TAA Marketing and Communications Director. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase all of the TAA-accredited organizations as well as our accomplishments during the past year, and we are grateful to have this platform to highlight the growing aftercare movement and diversity in TAA-accredited programs."

This year's edition features 100 color pages, highlighting all 74 TAA-accredited organizations, and includes in-depth articles about aftercare networks across the country, the healing power of thoroughbreds and the expansion of TAA-accredited organizations. In addition, the 2020 issue features a letter from outgoing TAA President Mike Meuser, a map of TAA-accredited organizations and a list of TAA's industry stakeholders.

"It's an honor to publish this year's edition of TAA magazine and help the TAA address issues that are crucial to all industry stakeholders," said Itay Fisher, Daily Racing Form's Chief Executive Officer. "We applaud those involved with TAA-accredited organizations, and DRF will continue to support the TAA's mission to showcase the vast array of opportunities for thoroughbreds following their racing days."

The magazine will be available at the 49th annual Eclipse Awards and the Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park. The TAA is the official charity of the Eclipse Awards and the Pegasus World Cup.

About Sports Information Group

Sports Information Group, LLC is a national, multi-media information company dedicated to providing premium data driven content and in-depth editorial coverage to horse racing enthusiasts in North America. The Company's flagship brand, Daily Racing Form is "America's Turf Authority since 1894" for horse racing enthusiasts and professionals throughout North America. Launched in 1894, Daily Racing Form is the only daily newspaper in the U.S. dedicated solely to the coverage of a single sport. Its companion website, www.DRF.com is the most heavily-trafficked horseracing destination, providing players with the most extensive news coverage in horse racing, interactive past performances, exclusive handicapping tools, and access to DRF Bets™, one of America's fastest growing online and mobile wagering platform. Additionally, Daily Racing Form publishes DRF Harness Eye, the daily newspaper and digital content for standardbred racing since 1964, offering news, handicapping products, and online wagering functionality specifically for harness players. In 2012, Daily Racing Form introduced DRF Breeding, a business dedicated to serving the breeding industry, bringing expanded coverage and tools to horseplayer and breeding enthusiasts alike. For more information, please visit www.DRF.com.

About Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (TAA)

Based in Lexington, Ky., the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that accredits, inspects, and awards grants to approved aftercare organizations to retrain, rehome, and retire Thoroughbreds using industry-wide funding. Along with continued funding from its original partners Breeders' Cup, The Jockey Club, and Keeneland Association, the TAA is supported by owners, trainers, breeders, racetracks, aftercare professionals, and other industry members. Since inception in 2012, the TAA has granted more than $17.2 million to accredited aftercare organizations. Currently 74 aftercare organizations supporting approximately 160 facilities across North America have been granted accreditation. To learn more about the TAA, visit ThoroughbredAftercare.org.

Erin Shea, TAA, 859-224-2743

Irina Platonova, Daily Racing Form, 212-366-7787

SOURCE Sports Information Group, LLC