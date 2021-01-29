Daily Racing Form Publishes 6th Annual "Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance" Magazine

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily Racing Form ("DRF"), part of the Sports Information Group and a national, multi-platform media and e-Commerce company providing premium data and authoritative editorial coverage to horse racing and sports enthusiasts in North America, today announced that the sixth annual Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance ("TAA") magazine, which DRF publishes, is now available on ThoroughbredAftercare.org and promos.drf.com/taa. Printed copies of the magazine will be available at various race meets, sales and equestrian events across the country and through TAA-accredited organizations.

"On behalf of TAA, I would like to thank DRF for producing this magazine, which is an extremely valuable marketing tool for the organization," said Janice Towles, TAA accreditation and grants manager. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase all of the TAA-accredited organizations as well as our accomplishments during the past year and we are grateful to have this platform to highlight the growing aftercare movement and diversity in TAA-accredited programs."

This year's edition features 108 color pages and profiles of all 81 TAA-accredited organizations. The magazine also includes in-depth articles on how aftercare facilities in North America are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, the networking initiatives undertaken by aftercare organizations to help each other operate more effectively and the accreditation process aftercare organizations must complete to be certified. In addition, the 2021 issue features a message from outgoing TAA President John Phillips, a map of TAA-accredited organizations and a list of TAA's industry stakeholders.

"It's an honor to publish this year's edition of TAA magazine and help the TAA address issues that are crucial to all industry stakeholders," said Itay Fisher, Daily Racing Form's Chief Executive Officer. "We applaud those involved with TAA-accredited organizations, and DRF will continue to support the TAA's mission to showcase the vast array of opportunities for thoroughbreds following their racing days."

Sports Information Group, LLC is a national, multi-media information company dedicated to providing premium data driven content and in-depth editorial coverage to horse racing enthusiasts in North America. The Company's flagship brand, Daily Racing Form is "America's Turf Authority since 1894" for horse racing enthusiasts and professionals throughout North America. Launched in 1894, Daily Racing Form is the only daily newspaper in the U.S. dedicated solely to the coverage of a single sport. Its companion website, www.DRF.com is the most heavily-trafficked horseracing destination, providing players with the most extensive news coverage in horse racing, interactive past performances, exclusive handicapping tools, and access to DRF Bets™, one of America's fastest growing online and mobile wagering platform. Additionally, Daily Racing Form publishes DRF Harness Eye, the daily newspaper and digital content for standardbred racing since 1964, offering news, handicapping products, and online wagering functionality specifically for harness players. In 2012, Daily Racing Form introduced DRF Breeding, a business dedicated to serving the breeding industry, bringing expanded coverage and tools to horseplayer and breeding enthusiasts alike. For more information, please visit www.DRF.com.

Based in Lexington, Ky., the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that accredits, inspects, and awards grants to approved aftercare organizations to retrain, rehome, and retire Thoroughbreds using industry-wide funding. Along with continued funding from its original partners Breeders' Cup, The Jockey Club, and Keeneland Association, the TAA is supported by owners, trainers, breeders, racetracks, aftercare professionals, and other industry members. Since inception in 2012, the TAA has granted more than $20.7 million to accredited aftercare organizations. Currently 81 aftercare organizations supporting approximately 170 facilities across North America have been granted accreditation. To learn more about the TAA, visit ThoroughbredAftercare.org.

