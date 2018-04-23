Daily Racing Form Team Wins 2018 U.S. Polo Open Championship

The U.S. Open Polo tournament, first played in 1904 in Van Cortlandt Park in New York City, has been a highlight of the sporting season for more than a century. Since 2004, the Open has been played at the International Polo Club Palm Beach (IPC), where it serves as the apex of the Florida high-goal polo season, attracting fans and enthusiasts from all over the world. The tournament teams are comprised of many of the world's top international players, competing for the most celebrated polo trophy in the United States. More than 15,000 spectators attended this year's final match, making the U.S. Open one of the largest global polo events.

"We are proud of the DRF team for this incredible accomplishment," said Don Ryan, Sports Information Group's Chief Executive Officer. "I would like to thank the players and coaches for their tremendous effort and congratulate the defending champion, Valiente, on an excellent tournament. Since partnering with Z Capital in July 2017, we have continued to elevate our brand and this victory embodies the excellence we strive for at DRF. We look forward to ongoing success for our brand and the team."

The DRF team, coached by Julio Arellano, includes Jared Zenni, Agustin Obregon, Hilario Ulloa and Mariano Obregon. DRF went undefeated in its four tournament games and secured their spot in the U.S. Open Final with an 11-8 win over the U.S. Polo Association team. In the championship game on Sunday, Zenni scored two goals, including the game winner. Ulloa led DRF with five goals. DRF's victory ended Valiente's perfect season at 12 wins and cost them a chance to win the U.S. polo triple crown for the second consecutive season.

Fans can relive yesterday's championship match by tuning in to CBS Sports, Sunday, April 29, at 2:00 p.m. EDT. The 60-minute broadcast will feature game action and interviews, as well as a recap of the entire tournament.

About Sports Information Group

Sports Information Group, LLC is a national, multi-media information company dedicated to providing premium data driven content and in-depth editorial coverage to horse racing enthusiasts in North America. The Company's flagship brand, Daily Racing Form is "America's Turf Authority since 1894" for horse racing enthusiasts and professionals throughout North America. Launched in 1894, Daily Racing Form is the only daily newspaper in the U.S. dedicated solely to the coverage of a single sport. Its companion website, www.DRF.com is the most heavily-trafficked horseracing destination, providing players with the most extensive news coverage in horse racing, interactive past performances, exclusive handicapping tools, and access to DRF Bets™, one of America's fastest growing online and mobile wagering platform. Additionally, Daily Racing Form publishes DRF Harness Eye, the daily newspaper and digital content for standardbred racing since 1964, offering news, handicapping products, and online wagering functionality specifically for harness players. In 2012, Daily Racing Form introduced DRF Breeding, a business dedicated to serving the breeding industry, bringing expanded coverage and tools to horseplayer and breeding enthusiasts alike. For more information, please visit www.DRF.com.

About Z Capital Partners

Z Capital Partners, L.L.C. is the private equity management arm of Z Capital Group, L.L.C. Z Capital Group, L.L.C. ("Z Capital") is a leading alternative asset management firm with approximately $2.3 billion of regulatory assets under management across complementary private equity and credit businesses. For over two decades, the Partners of Z Capital have worked exclusively to realize significant capital appreciation by making controlling equity investments in companies across a diverse array of industries, including basic materials, branded consumer, automotive parts, capital equipment and general manufacturing.

