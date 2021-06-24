Daily Rays Inc. releases Presence™: The Motivational Quote Board for Today

"I found myself desperately searching for ways to find motivation, hopefulness, and positive reinforcement," says Saye. "I would look for quotes that were impactful to me and place them on my nightstand, mirror, door, near the coffee machine, at my desk, and in my car. I knew there was a better way to connect with and share the words that mattered to me, and by incorporating technology and design, we could create a community around inspiration that is delivered right into people's homes everywhere. I want to make the world a happier place."

With the Presence display in their home and the Presence App on their phone, customers are always in control of how they feel. Explore collections of Raylists™, which are playlists of inspirational content that have been curated to create a specific mood, feeling or goal. Content featured on Presence is provided by leading experts in various disciplines, and displayed as beautiful original artwork overseen by Creative Director, Marcus Yves. "We believe words are code for the soul, and in harmony with art, they have the power to transform your moment, day, and world," says Yves. Rounding out the impressive team is Aleksander Mukomelov, a 5-time Red Dot Award recipient for Product Design, and Brian Rea, the award-winning illustrator for The New York Times and The New Yorker.

Additional Key Points:

Breathtaking design crafted in aluminum and glass

Content created by the world's most inspiring voices and artists

Discover the background behind every Ray in the app

Privacy for your home, no listening, no cameras

A "Happiness Guarantee" with every preorder

Currently offering a special pre-launch discount and a time limited free premium content subscription available on the Presence App. Presence is set to bring inspiration to every room in your home and office this fall. https://discoverpresence.co/

Established in 2020, Daily Rays Inc. is a company with the purpose of motivating the human experience in artistic and impactful ways through daily interactions, value-based products and mindful solutions. Join our mission to cultivate a more peaceful, connected, and conscious society. It's time to get out of the feed and into your Presence.

Presence Sales Contacts:

Daily Rays Inc. Products Media Contact:

George Mikhail, Director of Marketing Communications, [email protected]

Will Armstrong, Public Relations, [email protected]

Related Files

Video: https://vimeo.com/563050398/946a8593c7

Related Links

SITE: https://www.discoverpresence.co/

SOCIAL:

https://www.instagram.com/discoverpresence/

https://www.facebook.com/discoverpresence

https://www.pinterest.com/discoverpresence/

SOURCE Daily Rays Inc.