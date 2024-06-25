Daily Reader Labs Announces Smashing: An Easier Way to Find Content You Love

From the co-founder of Goodreads, Smashing is a community-powered curation app that recommends the best articles, podcasts, and more in your interests.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smashing is a new, invite-only app designed by Daily Reader Labs to solve the ever-worsening problem of content overload and social media burnout. Smashing blends the best of community recommendations and AI personalization to recommend articles, podcasts, and more across all the interests you love.

"The internet today contains so many gems," says Smashing CEO Otis Chandler. "There are more newsletters, scientific research, thought pieces, and quality journalism being produced now than ever before. And yet they are so hard to find. When you look at what people are actually being pushed in their feeds, it's often the wrong stuff. What we really need is a better curation system."

Smashing empowers human curators to upvote their favorite content. The consensus of these reputable curators forms the Smashing community's Worthwhile Score, which combined with a personalized AI Relevancy score, deliver to each reader a delightful daily compilation of articles and information.

For the invite-only public beta, Smashing is inviting avid readers and interesting thinkers who are active in the topics of AI, startups, climate, health and wellness, parenting, investing, crypto, and the Paris Summer Olympics.

"I really enjoy sharing content that I think others will get value out of, and also discovering new sources that I would not otherwise have been exposed to," says Smashing beta member Erin Fox-Ramirez. "In today's fast-paced world, staying informed is more important than ever, and I've found my Smashing feed full of reliable and thought-provoking content. And it continues to get better and better as it learns my interests."

Smashing is cofounded by Otis Chandler (co-founder/CEO of Goodreads acquired by Amazon), Greg Veen (co-founder of Typekit acquired by Adobe, and MeasureMap acquired by Google), Michael Mraz (Condé Nast, Cool Hunting, Hearst), and Dan Barrett (software architect & LLM whisperer).

Smashing raised a $3.4M seed round from True Ventures, Blockchange, Offline Ventures, Advancit Capital, Power of N Ventures, and angel investors including Balaji Srinivasan, James Currier (NFX), Stan Chudnovsky (Facebook), Chad Byers (Susa Ventures), Gil Elbaz (Factual, Adsense), Abe Burns (Slow Rush Ventures), Adam Jackson (Braintrust), Bryan Goldberg (Bustle), and Ben Rattray (Change.org).

Smashing is the very best of the internet, curated just for you. Sign up for the waitlist at Smashing.xyz.

SOURCE Daily Reader Labs