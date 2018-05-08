Daily Technical Summary Reports on Consumer Goods Stocks -- Brunswick, Liberty TripAdvisor, Travelport Worldwide, and Winnebago Industries

If you want a free Stock Review on BC, LTRPA, TVPT, and WGO sign up now at www.wallstequities.com/registration. Research reports have been issued by WallStEquities.com on Brunswick Corp. (NYSE: BC), Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA), Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE: TVPT), and Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO). These stocks are part of the Consumer Goods sector, which covers companies that are related to items purchased by individuals rather than by manufacturers and industries. This sector depends heavily on consumer behavior. When the economy grows, the sector will see an increased demand for higher-end products. When the economy shrinks, there is an increased demand for value products. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Brunswick

On Monday, shares in Mettawa, Illinois headquartered Brunswick Corp. recorded a trading volume of 638,615 shares. The stock ended at $59.99, rising slightly by 0.67% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 2.53% in the last month, 3.13% over the previous three months, and 3.72% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.32% and 6.14%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Brunswick, which designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 51.42.

On May 02nd, 2018, Brunswick's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.19 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 15th, 2018, to shareholders of record on May 22nd, 2018. Get the full research report on BC for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BC

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings

Englewood, Colorado headquartered Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.'s stock finished yesterday's session 3.85% higher at $9.45. A total volume of 1.03 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 796,460 shares. The Company's shares have gained 5.00% over the previous three months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 10.95%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses, have an RSI of 40.19.

On April 24th, 2018, Liberty TripAdvisor announced that it will be holding its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 24th, 2018, at approximately 8:15 a.m. MDT at its corporate offices, 12300 Liberty Boulevard, Englewood, Colorado 80112. The record date for the meeting is 5:00 p.m. New York City Time on April 02nd, 2018. The annual meeting will not be webcast. The free technical report on LTRPA can be accessed at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=LTRPA

Travelport Worldwide

At the close of trading on Monday, shares in Langley, the UK headquartered Travelport Worldwide Ltd saw a slight decline of 0.87%, ending the day at $17.11. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.15 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 1.83 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 6.01% in the last month, 32.64% in the previous three months, and 28.07% over the past year. The stock is trading 8.59% and 17.22% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Moreover, shares of Travelport Worldwide have an RSI of 59.34.

On April 19th, 2018, research firm Imperial Capital initiated an 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $21 per share.

On May 02nd, 2018, Travelport Worldwide's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.075 per common share for Q1 2018. The dividend will be payable on June 21st, 2018, to shareholders on record as at market close on June 07th, 2018. Sign up for free on Wall St. Equities and claim the latest report on TVPT at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=TVPT

Winnebago Industries

Forest City, Iowa headquartered Winnebago Industries Inc.'s shares ended the day 0.66% higher at $38.40 with a total trading volume of 670,574 shares. The stock has gained 2.81% in the last month and 41.70% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 2.64% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Winnebago Industries have an RSI of 52.47.

On May 01st, 2018, Winnebago Industries (WGO) has announced the launch of an all-electric/zero-emission commercial vehicle platform through its Specialty Vehicles Division. In conjunction, the Company has announced a strategic partnership with Motiv Power Systems, Inc., a US market leader in chassis for medium-duty electric vehicles, for the development and supply of electric-powered chassis. As part of the strategic partnership, WGO intends to make a financial investment in Motiv, the terms of which were not disclosed. See the free research coverage on WGO at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=WGO

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daily-technical-summary-reports-on-consumer-goods-stocks----brunswick-liberty-tripadvisor-travelport-worldwide-and-winnebago-industries-300644261.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities