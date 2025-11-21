DailyDelta Announces Changes to ETF Lineup

DENVER, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DailyDelta ETFs announced plans to close and liquidate the following ETFs:

Fund Name: DailyDelta Q100 Upside Option Strategy ETF

Ticker: QUP

CUSIP: 862785300

Fund Name: DailyDelta Q100 Downside Option Strategy ETF

Ticker: QDWN

CUSIP: 862785201

Based on the recommendation of Kelly Strategic Management, LLC (the "Adviser"), the Board of Trustees for the Strategic Trust determined it would be in the best interests of the Funds and their shareholders to liquidate each of the Funds.

Trading will be suspended on the applicable listing exchange at the closing of the market on December 1, 2025. Proceeds of the liquidation are scheduled to be sent to shareholders on or about December 8, 2025. For additional information, shareholders can visit www.dailydeltaetfs.com.

About DailyDelta™ ETFs

DailyDelta™ ETFs, led by option specialists, seek to deliver unmatched upside potential through long option positions, empowering traders to enhance gains, hedge risks, and seize market opportunities. Advised by Kelly Intelligence. Visit DailyDeltaETFs.com for more details.

Before investing carefully consider a fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses contained in the prospectus, and summary prospectus, available at DailyDeltaETFs.com. Read carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Funds are new with limited operating history. You could lose money by investing in the Funds. There is no guarantee the Funds will achieve their investment objectives and there is a risk that you could lose all of your money invested in the Funds. Neither one Fund nor the Funds taken in combination represent a complete investment program. All investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Please see the prospectus for specific risks related to each fund.

