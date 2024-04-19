Dailygood Bags, the Most Eco-friendly, Heavy-duty Trash Bags for Everyday Household Use, Now Available

Sustainable Bags Made with Certified Post-Consumer Recycled Material Result in Lower Environmental Impacts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution, the company dedicated to creating and championing sustainable loop solutions that preserve the environment and empower everyone to contribute to a more sustainable future, today announced the launch of Dailygood Bags , the most eco-friendly heavy duty trash bags made for everyday household use. Dailygood trash bags are a more sustainable solution for homes because they are made with as much as 97% post-consumer recycled plastic resin (PCR), resulting in lower environmental impacts compared to trash bags made without recycled content.

The average American family creates 18 pounds of trash daily, and 100 billion bags made from virgin plastic are tossed out and headed for landfills every single day. To create Dailygood Bags, Revolution collects and recycles post-consumer plastic from sources including U.S. farms to create the most durable, eco-friendly, commercial-strength trash bags for the home.

Replacing existing trash bags for eco-friendly Dailygood Bags, eliminates all virgin plastic from the equation, providing consumers with an easy way to help the environment, one bag at a time. The extra strong/maximum performance bags are made via Revolution's proprietary Sustainable Loop™ business model that helps to keep local communities and businesses free of plastic waste that would otherwise be buried or sent to landfills.

Dailygood Bags, which come in two bag sizes (13 gallon tall kitchen drawstring and 30 gallon large drawstring) are available in a variety of pack sizes at http://dailygoodbags.com (starting today) and Amazon.com (coming soon) for $10-20 per pack. Subscription options and bundled sets are now available to have the trash bags delivered to the customer's doorstep right when they need them, so users never have to worry about buying bags again. To sign up for Dailygood's subscription service, please visit http://dailygoodbags.com/subscriptions.

Dailygood Bags are stronger than the industry average consumer bag because they were originally designed for commercial use, which makes them heavier duty and more durable to ensure the bag will hold up to everyday wear and tear without ripping. The bags are tested to hold up to 90 lbs. The convenient drawstring closure allows for easier removal and disposal and ensures a better fit on standard household trash can sizes.

"PCR trash bags from Revolution have been used by global businesses including stadiums, airports, universities, restaurants and hospitals for over a decade to help keep their facilities clean while also achieving their ESG/sustainability goals, and now we are making the same commercial quality bags available for the home with Dailygood Bags," said Sean Whiteley, CEO of Revolution. "We are proud to offer the most eco-friendly trash bags on the market and that consumers now have easy access to the most sustainable trash bag options available."

The products, made in America at local Revolution facilities, have received third-party certification by SCS Global Services , verifying the quality and consistency of its recycled materials. Revolution also had SCS conduct an independent Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) to measure the specific environmental impact of the bags. Results included:

Production and use of Revolution's Dailygood trash bags made with at least 70% post-consumer recycled content result in lower environmental impacts across the board when compared to trash bags made without recycled content, including:

53% less depletion of non-renewable energy resources/fossil fuels such as crude oil



Global climate change emissions lowered by 37%.



Decreased human exposure to ground level ozone and fine particulate matter such as smog (31% reduction) and soot (50% reduction).



Reduces impacts to regional acidification (12% reduction), ocean warming (31% reduction) and ocean acidification (51% reduction).

Revolution has multiple recycling facilities where the plastic is transported, sorted, processed, recycled and turned into its certified PCR resin, which is then used to manufacture new plastic film products including Dailygood Bags. The vertically integrated process allows the company to ensure the quality of its PCR and its trash bags since it knows where the plastic comes from and can manage the entire plastics life cycle, responsibly and efficiently. The company's fleet of collection vehicles and proprietary Push for Pick Up™ mobile app allows it to locate used plastic film, much of it its own products, to ensure Revolution can efficiently collect the material once it's been used.

ABOUT DAILYGOOD BAGS:

Dailygood Bags are Eco-friendly heavy-duty trash bags made for everyday household use. Containing up to 97% post-consumer recycled plastic resin (PCR), these sustainable trash bags have a lower impact on the environment compared to trash bags made without recycled content. Made via a proprietary Sustainable Loop™ business model, Dailygood bags help keep local communities and businesses free of plastic waste that would otherwise be buried or sent to landfills. Commercial grade, Dailygood trash bags are tested to withstand up to 90 lbs, making them stronger to hold up to everyday wear and tear without ripping. For more information, visit www.dailygoodbags.com .

ABOUT REVOLUTION:

It's time to redefine possible. Revolution has been setting the standard in sustainable loop, high-performance plastic solutions for over 25 years with its recycling and manufacturing operations throughout the United States. Through its unique, circular approach to recycling and manufacturing, Revolution diverts over 300 million pounds of plastic waste from landfills every year, processing it into high-quality certified recycled resin and putting it back into sustainable products like trash can liners, reusable carryout bags, stretch film and construction films. revolutioncompany.com

