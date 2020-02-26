DailyPay Improves Employee Pay Experience With SAVE 3.0

78% of respondents want cost-free ways to help them save.

Two-thirds (64%) of respondents want their savings app to deposit savings funds into their personal bank account.

Over one-half of respondents (57%) want a savings account that earns interest.

For years, DailyPay has enabled employees to access their earned income before payday. For a small fee, employees can use their income to cover unexpected bills, support lags in payday periods, and gain financial stability. By combining PAY and SAVE, DailyPay has created a superior pay experience that will have a positive impact on every employee.

SAVE 3.0 is free to all employees who have access to DailyPay. Employees can SAVE with DailyPay in three unique ways:

AutoSAVE — Every employee can "set it and forget it" and build a savings safety net with regularly scheduled savings. DirectSAVE — Allows employees to save different amounts each pay period, on demand, at any time. RoundupSAVE — Kickstarts the habit of saving and encourages employees to "save as they spend" by allocating a certain amount of their earnings to savings when they request a pay transfer prior to payday.

"Our employees appreciate the flexibility to customize DailyPay to their ever-changing needs. Seeing them use both the SAVE and PAY features has been great. It is creating a powerful pay experience," said Barbie Winterbottom, Chief Human Resource Officer for BIC Graphic. "We are looking forward to expanded usage with this latest release."

"DailyPay strives to enable employers to provide a pay experience that goes beyond financial wellness and creates responsible income management," said Jeanniey Mullen, Chief Innovation and Marketing Officer for DailyPay. "When it comes to saving, the hardest part is getting started. For that reason, we now offer employees even more opportunities to save with SAVE 3.0. Our initial data indicates that the average employee currently saves 20% more each pay period when he or she uses all three savings features in any given pay period.

For more information about the DailyPay SAVE 3.0 product please contact us at press@trydailypay.com.

About DailyPay

DailyPay is the leading fintech provider of earned income software. We easily integrate with large companies' payroll and time management systems to give employees control over their pay. Named a Top 25 HCM Technology of 2020, the DailyPay PayEx™ platform goes beyond financial wellness and creates simple, powerful ways for employers to effortlessly provide a flexible, frictionless and compliant pay experience. PayEx strengthens the employee-employer bond as the most significant component of the employee experience, leading to increased employee engagement and retention, at no cost to the employer.

DailyPay proudly supports over two million employees at world-class companies across many industries, including Adecco, Berkshire Hathaway and Six Flags and partners with the world's leading payroll and HCM companies, including ADP, Kronos and Ceridian. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City with operations located in Minneapolis. For more information, visit dailypay.com/press .

Contact: Sehrish Sayani

Phone: (888) 991-3646

Email: press@trydailypay.com

Website: dailypay.com

SOURCE DailyPay