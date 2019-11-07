DailyPay Joins Kronos Workforce Dimensions Technology Partner Network

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay, the leading provider of the daily pay benefit — a benefit offered through employers that allows employees to receive instant access to their earned wages - today announced it has joined the Kronos Workforce Dimensions Technology Partner Network. The network is a fast-growing ecosystem of organizations utilizing the revolutionary Workforce Dimensions solution and intelligent Kronos D5 platform to help reshape the future of workforce management.

Through a custom API integration with DailyPay, Kronos can seamlessly share data that enables DailyPay to calculate each enrolled employee's available balance and facilitate the instant transfer of funds when an employee requests it. Employers can now offer DailyPay — a comprehensive, turnkey on-demand pay benefit that is fully compliant with wage and labor laws in all 50 states. DailyPay allows employees the freedom to exert control over the timing of their pay and to feel more secure financially.

"We are excited to work with Kronos to provide a life-altering benefit that helps the 78% of Americans who are living paycheck to paycheck," said Jason Lee, CEO, DailyPay. "Through the Kronos-DailyPay relationship, companies have the opportunity to streamline their payroll process and allow their employees to access the money they've earned prior to their next payday."

Workforce Dimensions from Kronos is the first next-generation workforce management solution. Cloud-native, mobile-native, and powered by artificial intelligence, it delivers real-time analytics to drive in-the-moment decisions to unburden managers from time-consuming, low-value tasks and empower employees with an engaging experience. The open application programming interface framework of Kronos D5 makes it quick and simple for customers to extend the value of their human capital management investment with innovative and tightly integrated partner applications that drive user adoption.

"Workforce Dimensions is built on a completely open and extensible platform, enabling innovative integrations with partners, including DailyPay, that empower employees in ways that simply are not possible with legacy solutions," said Mike May, senior director, Workforce Dimensions Technology Partner Network, Kronos. "Providing a great technology experience not only drives user adoption, but it also helps organizations to engage and retain their workforce."

About DailyPay

DailyPay, the leading provider of the daily pay benefit — a benefit offered through employers that allows employees to receive instant access to their earned wages, works across a wide range of industries, including quick service restaurants, hospitality, retail, healthcare and other services. One in six Americans now has access to DailyPay through our trusted payroll service partners, including ADP, Paycor, Alight, SmartLinx, Netspend and other HR and payroll technology providers, who offer the daily pay product to their customers. With DailyPay, employees can pay bills on time and avoid late fees, helping them to reach their financial goals. Companies have reported that DailyPay increases employee engagement and retention and helps to support recruitment. DailyPay is backed by leading venture capital firms and world-class strategic investors. The company is headquartered in New York.

