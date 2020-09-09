DailyPay's CEO Jason Lee Named "Innovator of the Year"

A financial engineer by training, Lee spent nearly two decades on Wall Street creating numerous new products and markets to manage areas of risk. In 2015, he disrupted the calcified world of payroll processing by launching a start-up, which grew into a premiere enterprise software company that promotes financial wellness.

Lee is recognized as the visionary in changing the way people are paid, as his company is dedicated to innovating the antiquated pay experience. DailyPay partners with more than 80% of the Fortune 100 companies that offer an on-demand pay benefit.

"I'm thrilled to be recognized for this prestigious award," said Jason Lee , CEO of DailyPay. "We know that pay is personal. Pay is emotional. The outdated pay system requires Americans to wait two weeks (or more) to get their money, often putting them in dire financial situations. I knew there was a better way. Our company has evolved beyond just an on-demand platform — we have become an ecosystem."

The 2020 award winners were determined by judges from across the industry and around the world. Winners will be celebrated and presented their awards during a virtual awards ceremony in November.

