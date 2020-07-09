Daimler shareholders support strategic direction with vast majority

STUTTGART, Germany, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Shareholders approved all items on the agenda at the virtual Annual Meeting

Actions of the members of the Board of Management ratified with 96.60% of the votes cast

Actions of the members of the Supervisory Board ratified with 88.45% of the votes cast

Manfred Bischoff , Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG: "The vote underlines that the shareholders support the sustainable business strategy and are convinced of the company's course."

The Annual Meeting of Daimler AG (ticker symbol DAI) underscored the strategic direction and transformation of the company with a high level of acceptance. "The approval of the actions of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board demonstrates the great confidence of the shareholders," said Manfred Bischoff, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, looking back at the first virtual Annual Meeting of Daimler AG. "The vote underlines that the shareholders support the sustainable business strategy and are convinced of the company's course. The Board of Management sets the right priorities in a complex economic environment. The Supervisory Board supports all appropriate measures to successfully shape the future."



The shareholders of Daimler AG approved all the items on the agenda of the virtual Annual Meeting on Wednesday. The actions of the members of the Board of Management were ratified with 96.60% of the votes cast, those of the members of the Supervisory Board with 88.45%. The remuneration system for the members of the Management Board received 95.33% of the votes cast. The dividend for the 2019 financial year proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board was accepted with 98.92%.



The Annual Meeting also elected Timotheus Höttges, Chairman of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, with 80.51% of the votes cast as a member of the Supervisory Board representing the shareholders. A total of 53.28% of the common stock capital was represented.

Daimler at a glance

Daimler AG is one of the world's most successful automotive companies. With its Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks & Buses and Daimler Mobility divisions, the Group is one of the leading global suppliers of premium cars and one of the world's largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. Daimler Mobility offers financing, leasing, fleet management, investments, credit card and insurance brokerage as well as innovative mobility services. The company founders, Gottlieb Daimler and Carl Benz, made history by inventing the automobile in 1886. As a pioneer of automotive engineering, Daimler sees shaping the future of mobility in a safe and sustainable way as both a motivation and obligation. The company's focus therefore remains on innovative and green technologies as well as on safe and superior vehicles that both captivate and inspire. Daimler continues to invest systematically in the development of efficient powertrains – from high-tech combustion engines and hybrid vehicles to all-electric powertrains with battery or fuel cell – with the goal of making locally emission-free driving possible in the long term. The company's efforts are also focused on the intelligent connectivity of its vehicles, autonomous driving and new mobility concepts. Daimler regards it as its aspiration and obligation to live up to its responsibility to society and the environment. Daimler sells its vehicles and services in nearly every country of the world and has production facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa. In addition to Mercedes-Benz, the world's most valuable premium automotive brand (source: Interbrand study, 17 Oct. 2019), and Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes me, its brand portfolio includes smart, EQ, Freightliner, Western Star, BharatBenz, FUSO, Setra and Thomas Built Buses as well as the brands of Daimler Mobility: Mercedes-Benz Bank, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services and Daimler Truck Financial. The company is listed on the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges (ticker symbol DAI). In 2019, the Group had a workforce of around 298,700 and sold 3.3 million vehicles. Group revenues amounted to €172.7 billion and Group EBIT to €4.3 billion.

