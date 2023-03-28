Daimler Truck collaborates with Siemens to build an integrated digital engineering platform

Siemens Xcelerator portfolio enables Daimler Truck to advance development of innovative technologies for its trucks and buses

Next generation product development and lifecycle management platform to replace wide range of legacy systems as part of digitalization initiative

PLANO, Texas, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens Digital Industries Software and Daimler Truck AG today announced a new collaboration to implement a state-of-the-art digital engineering platform built using the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of software and services. The new platform will enable Daimler Truck to explore a future of commercial vehicle innovation and the efficient product development and lifecycle management of trucks and buses and will be rolled out globally across Daimler Trucks' engineering hubs, brands and business segments.

Siemens Digital Industries Software and Daimler Truck AG announced a new collaboration to implement a state-of-the-art digital engineering platform built using the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of software and services. Dr. Andreas Gorbach, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck Holding AG, responsible for Truck Technology (left) and Cedrik Neike, Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO Digital Industries (right) - Image credit: Daimler Truck AG + Siemens AG

"Our decision to expand our relationship with Siemens is driven by the ambition to create a globally integrated IT and engineering environment for Daimler Truck. This will help us to leverage the most advanced technologies to build the future of transportation and make the business of our customers more successful," said Dr. Andreas Gorbach, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck Holding AG, responsible for Truck Technology. "A unified IT landscape will bring our engineering activities at Daimler Truck a huge step forward. With a transparent and efficient end-to-end engineering process enabled by the new development platform, we are becoming more agile and can improve our time to market."

The new digital platform will expand Daimler Truck's adoption of the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio through the implementation of Teamcenter® software for Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), extended with Bill of Materials (BOM) management as its future standard PLM solution. This environment brings together and integrates the Daimler Truck teams' workflows, systems and their associated mechanical design, electrical design and simulation data. This expands upon Daimler Truck's use of solutions from across the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio, including NX™ software for product engineering.

Since its establishment as an independent entity, Daimler Truck has begun a digitalization initiative to migrate away from Daimler AG legacy systems with the strategic intent to lead sustainable transportation with intelligent IT innovations. To develop trucks and buses of the future, Daimler Truck is pursuing a clear technology strategy where, in a carbon-neutral future, vehicles will be powered by both electric battery and hydrogen-based drives. These vehicles are also likely to become more intelligent through increased digitalization enabling next-level service offerings, such as autonomous trucking.

"Trucks are the backbone of global supply chains and Siemens will help Daimler Truck to chart the future of carbon-neutral transportation," said Cedrik Neike, Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO Digital Industries. "Daimler Truck will build its carbon-neutral future using our leading technology platform, using our leading product engineering, lifecycle management and simulation tools."

Daimler Truck is taking a global platform approach, which means that the guiding principle of developing key components and vehicle platforms once and then scaling them globally across brands and markets is fundamental. To enable this, a cloud-based global collaboration and common digital engineering system platform is essential, so Daimler Truck chose Siemens as the technology and implementation provider to build this next-generation engineering digital environment.

Daimler Truck AG is one of the world's largest Truck and Bus manufacturers, with industry leading positions in Europe, North America and Asia, and with more than 40 main locations around the globe. With more than 100,000 employees, it unites seven brands under one roof: Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Mercedes-Benz, Setra, BharatBenz and FUSO.

Siemens Digital Industries Software helps organizations of all sizes digitally transform using software, hardware and services from the Siemens Xcelerator business platform. Siemens' software and the comprehensive digital twin enable companies to optimize their design, engineering and manufacturing processes to turn today's ideas into the sustainable products of the future. From chips to entire systems, from product to process, across all industries, Siemens Digital Industries Software is where today meets tomorrow.

Note: A list of relevant Siemens trademarks can be found here. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI's unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 76,000 employees internationally.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power.

In fiscal 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €72.0 billion and net income of €4.4 billion. As of September 30, 2022, the company had around 311,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

