PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daimler Truck North America, LLC (DTNA) today announced that it has delivered 20 zero-emission, battery electric Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 tractors to Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling (RCCB), a West Coast and Midwest bottler and distributor of Coca-Cola brands. These electric vehicles will join RCCB's fleet of delivery trucks in Downey, California, and represent the first zero-emission heavy-duty tractors added to their California fleet.

Daimler Truck North America Delivers 20 Battery Electric Freightliner eCascadias to Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling Daimler Truck North America Delivers 20 Battery Electric Freightliner eCascadias to Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling. eCascadias will rely solely on 20 Detroit eFill commercial charging stations that have been installed at the Downey facility.

RCCB's eCascadias will rely solely on 20 Detroit eFill commercial charging stations that have been installed at the Downey facility. To complement the charging stations, RCCB is leveraging the Detroit Charger Management System, a powerful software solution providing a comprehensive view of their electric fleet, and which enables efficient energy management to ultimately reduce operational costs. Working closely with Detroit eConsulting, which is comprised of a team of eMobility experts dedicated to every step of the electric truck conversion process, RCCB ensured the best possible site design and seamless integration of the eCascadias into their fleet.

"Our collaboration with Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling marks a significant milestone in promoting sustainable transportation," said David Carson, senior vice president, sales and marketing, DTNA. "The integration of Freightliner eCascadias into RCCB's fleet showcases that business and environmental responsibility can go hand-in-hand, all while fostering innovation and efficiency."

The 20 eCascadias - with designs to underscore their tank-to-wheel 100 percent all-electric operation - are expected to result in the reduced use of 40,000 gallons of diesel fuel per year.

"We're excited to roll out these 100 percent electric, zero-emission heavy duty tractors as we strive toward our goal of reducing our carbon emissions in our operations by 30 percent by 2030," said Tim Heinen, vice president, strategic infrastructure and development, RCCB. "Our electric fleet for Downey, which now includes electric semi-trucks and electric customer care vehicles, will serve customers throughout Southern California and build on our commitment to make a positive difference in our communities."

"As a supporter of a greener, more sustainable future, the City of Downey congratulates Reyes Coca-Cola for incorporating electric heavy-duty trucks into its local fleet," said Downey Mayor Claudia M. Frometa. "The increasing use of zero-emission vehicles is a benefit for everyone, which is why we appreciate being chosen as home base for these impressive trucks."

The Freightliner eCascadias are designed to provide optimal productivity for fleets looking to make a change to efficient, zero-emission tractors. Recharging takes as little as two and a half to three hours to reach 80 percent capacity, fostering enhanced efficiency. The eCascadia offers various battery and drive axle options, delivering a typical range of 155, 220, or 230 miles, depending on the specific setup. The multiple configurations offered are ideal for short and regional haul routes that involve depot-based charging, including tasks such as last mile logistics, local and regional distribution, drayage, and warehouse-to-warehouse operations. Developed in-house and fully integrated, the Detroit ePowertrain prioritizes power, efficiency and reliability. For enhanced safety on the road, the eCascadia also comes standard with the Detroit Assurance suite of safety systems, including Active Brake Assist 5.

Contact:

Daimler Truck North America

Anja Weinert

+1 (669) 600 1478

[email protected]

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling

Rachael Bickerton

+1 (847) 916 1193

[email protected]

About Daimler Truck North America

Daimler Truck North America LLC, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is a leading provider of comprehensive products and technologies for the commercial transportation industry. Daimler Truck North America designs, engineers, manufactures and markets medium- and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, vehicle chassis and their associated technologies and components under the Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp and Detroit brands. Daimler Truck North America is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTG), one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.

SOURCE Daimler Truck North America